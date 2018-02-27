RadioandMusic
We learned to play big shows in London: Foo Fighters

MUMBAI: Members of American rock band Foo Fighters say they love to perform here.

"One of our legitimate shows was here in London 22 years ago, which was a really long time ago. We came back and started doing festivals. So this is kinda where we learned to play big shows," Foo Fighters said in a joint statement. 

"England's always been the first for so many things, first stadium we played, first arena we played, first headline festival shows. So we feel at home here," they added. 

Foo Fighters include Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee. 

Foo Fighters were awarded Best International Group at the 2018 Brit Awards, which will air in India on Vh1 on Monday.

(Source: IANS)

