Queen Latifah to star in 'Hope's Wish'

Rapper-actress Queen Latifah will star in an inspirational true-life drama titled Hopes Wish.



The filming is scheduled to start on 9 April in Charlotte, North Carolina, reports hollywoodreporter.com.



Laurie Collyer, who directed the Maggie Gyllenhaal drama Sherrybaby, will helm the project, with the script penned by Diana Ossana, who won an Oscar for writing Brokeback Mountain.



The project is an adaptation of the book Hope's Wish: How One Girl's Dream Made Others Come True by Stuart and Shelby Stout.



Hope's Wish is based on the true story of Hope Stout, a 12-year-old girl who, when diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, set out on a mission to fund the wishes of all the other health-challenged children in her part of North Carolina.

