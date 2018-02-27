RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Feb 2018 18:51 |  By Tanmaya Vyas

Kaushal Inamdar on making the historic song 'Labhale Amahas Bhagya Bolato Marathi'

MUMBAI: 27 February is celebrated as Marathi Bhasha Din all across the Marathi loving community and what could be a better expression of love than experience it in music. Exactly eight years ago, music composer and director, Kaushal Inamdar, thought of making a song that represents the pride and joy of speaking in one of the richest languages, Marathi. For anyone who has been an avid literature lover, would know the richness of the language and sheer magnitude of content available in this language. However, there was a negative sentiment in certain segments, about the language being downmarket, which had to be changed.

“The seed of this song was sown in 2008, when there was an influx of radio channels in the market. I was invited by one such radio channel to compose a jingle for them. During a casual conversation with one of the management members there, I asked him why they don’t play Marathi songs on the channel. The reply was, ‘If we play Marathi songs, our channel would be considered downmarket’. This was enough for me to think about doing something about the perception. I thought what would it require to make it “upmarket”, so I composed a song and recorded in the best studios with best singers and best technicians available. I am not an activist, so if there is a problem in front of me, I would give it the shape of art. So, when this happened, I made a song to express the pride and blessing it is to be speaking Marathi,” says Kaushal.

Thereon Kaushal relentlessly worked for over one year to make a song, that would not only change the perception but also make history. He composed the song Labhale Amahas Bhagya Bolato Marathi, literally meaning, “We are blessed to speak in Marathi.” The lyrics were penned by legendary Marathi poet Suresh Bhat years ago. The song, also known as Marathi Abhiman Geet, has over 400 singers, including 112 established singers. The list of singers includes renowned classical vocalists like Dr Ashiwini Bhide Deshpande, Pandit Raja Kale, to the most respected names in Marathi music fraternity like Ashok Patki, Suresh Wadkar, Ravindra Sathe.  What makes the song even more interesting is that there are singers whose first language is not Marathi.

 “I am so glad that the song has voices like Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Mahalaxmi Iyer. Shankar ji was so happy being a part of it, that he helped me approach Hariharan ji, whom I didn’t know at that time. They are as much Marathi as I am, only that technically their first language isn’t Marathi. Without the co-operation of every of 400 odd artistes, this song wouldn’t have been possible,” shares the composer.

Continuing he says, “The song also has some of my peers, but everyone came for their love for Marathi language and the legendary poet Suresh Bhat.”

The crew also includes non-Marathi technicians and lot of its work was done in A R Rahman’s studio in Chennai, to which he says, “Everyone who valued their own mother tongue, realised the importance of this project and contributed thereon.”

Currently, he is working on a project to bring back classical Marathi poetry into foray, “The current generation knows of A R Rahman but not Kusumagraj. His work includes a poem on Earth’s love story. Imagine if a poet from west had penned it, the west would have glorified the work and the poets to no end. We also need to honour the work done by these legends.”

On Marathi Bhasha Din, the composer shares an observation, “There has always been a conflict that Mumbai is not just for Marathi people, it’s for everyone. Agreed, but then it is a package deal, if you want Mumbai, you have to accept and honour the Marathi language too. You can’t look down the local language.”

The song Labhala Amhas Bhagya Bolato Marathi, became a massive hit, at a time when “viral culture” was at its advent. Deservingly so, for the song has the best talent in the industry, with the youngest singer to the senior most talent at that time.

Listen to the grand song and celebrate the language.

Tags
Marathi Labhala amhas bhagya bolto Marathi Suresh Bhat Kaushal Inamdar Dr Ashwini Bhide Deshapnde Pandit Raja Kale Ashok Patki Suresh Wadkar Shankar Mahadevan Hariharan Mahalakshmi Iyer A R Rahman Kusumagraj
Related news
News | 20 Feb 2018

'Secret Superstar' fame singer Meghana Mishra awaits Bollywood's next

MUMBAI:  She is all that a teenage girl would be, Bubbly, talkative, full of energy, but she has a Filmfare Award too at the age of 15. “It is unreal” in her own words.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2018

Internet bridges gap between musical enthusiasts and their gurus

MUMBAI: There is no segment where digital medium has not made its presence felt, including Indian Classical Music. Legends have it, that all maestros used to take lessons under their respective gurus for almost 15 hours a day.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2018

Gurdas Maan recalls era of duets

MUMBAI: Gurdas Maan, who joined the music industry over three decades ago, says back then there was not much scope for solo vocalists.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2018

Was discouraged from taking up dance reality show: Sukhwinder

MUMBAI: Popular singer Sukhwinder Singh says many people discouraged him when he decided to participate in a dance reality TV show. But he hopes to see more people breaking the norms and broadening their horizons.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2018

Barbie Rajput is a talent to watch out for

MUMBAI: Her name is Barbie and she sounds like one too. Started singing at a tender age of four, when her parents and grandparents identified her potential in music and sent her for training in classical music when she was five.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
The Remix's USP is its innovation and experimentation: Vijay Subramaniam

Amazon Prime India released the trailer of their first Prime Original music reality show The read more

News
MY FM again hikes advertising rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: It was in April 2017 last year when MY FM increased its advertising rates by 25 per centread more

Interviews
MTV was initially reluctant to air a Marathi song: CEO Sagarika Music

MUMBAI: To enter an unknown territory and to conquer it, is what real success and thrilling storread more

News
Apple Music, Radio City to produce countdown show

MUMBAI: In association with Apple Music, Radio City on Monday announced a Bollywood countdown chread more

News
No major changes witnessed in RAM Week 6
,

MUMBAI: The last week of February under RAM data has shown no major changes in the positioning. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Queen Latifah to star in 'Hope's Wish'

MUMBAI: Rapper-actress Queen Latifah will star in an inspirational true-life drama titled Hopes Wish.The filming is scheduled to start on 9 April in...read more

2
T-Series produced Diljit Dosanjh's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL storms UK Charts at No. 4

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s new album, CON.FI.DEN.TIAL, produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, creates history by debuting on the UK...read more

3
When Sridevi stole our hearts with her expressions

MUMBAI: February 25 2018, Hindi Film Industry and Hind film lovers woke up to a shattering news of losing out to one of the most sparkling star in...read more

4
Avanti latest song deals with domestic violence, bad relationships

MUMBAI:  Indian-American singer and songwriter Avanti Nagral has unveiled a new track titled Treated that emphasises on kind humanitarian behaviour...read more

5
Kaushal Inamdar on making the historic song 'Labhale Amahas Bhagya Bolato Marathi'

MUMBAI: 27 February is celebrated as Marathi Bhasha Din all across the Marathi loving community and what could be a better expression of love than...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group