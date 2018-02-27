RadioandMusic
News |  27 Feb 2018 14:08 |  By RnMTeam

I want to explore as much as I can in India: HRVY

MUMBAI: Pop music in India has its roots right from 80’s, thus Indian’s like pop music. This is exactly the reason for singers like Justin Bieber, Eminem, Miley Cyrus and many more having countless fans in India. In fact, 19-year-old sensation Harvey Leigh Cantwell, a Virgin EMI Records artist known by his stage name HRVY too was welcomed by India.

HRVY’s debut India tour took place this month. His concert witnessed Bollywood celebs like Farhan Akhtar and Karishma Kapoor, while there were many teens who were present there. His performance at Hard Rock Cafe, Mumbai on 24 February along with Kaveri Kapur and Arav Sidhwani's A plus Team turned out to be a big bang. HRVY shares his experience, “The fans were amazing and energetic. They were the best kind of audience I ever had. So, the show went down really well.”

On his stay in India, “I have loved my stay so far in India. We would be hanging in Bombay. I want to try the famous street foods here, also I would want to experience the auto-rickshaw drive as we don’t have that in London. I would explore as much as I can as I am here only for five days.”

He began his musical endeavours at age 13, uploading covers of singers Justin Timberlake and Trey Songz's hits on Facebook, while he is known as the new Justin Timberlake, he adds on to this, “It all started when I started learning music, and when I used to perform people used to collate me to Justin Timberlake.”

