I and Asha Bhosale are in process of making an album together: Gioconda Vessichelli

MUMBAI: Confluence of two vibrant art forms is always a treat for the audience. Gioconda Vessichelli, a singer of Italian origin, has come up with a new genre of music called Bollywood-Opera and as the name suggests, the genre is a fusion of Bollywood and opera singing. The multi-talented artiste new single What’s Amore with T-Series is the first outcome of this genre.

“Amore in Italian means Love. The song has three languages, Hindi, English and Italian and the style is a fusion between Bollywood and Opera singing. For me, it is just not about combining the sounds, since I am a 360-degree artist, I would be composing, singing, writing lyrics and dancing too. There too, I would be combining both Latino and Bollywood style of dancing. The video depicts the contradictory views about love in Italy and India. Indian culture doesn’t believe in displaying affection in public, and in Italy it is exactly the opposite. So, the video is about someone who is finding the answer of the questions What is love? There are lot of Metaphors in the song,” explains Vessichelli.

Last December, she judged a reality show with the legendary music director Bappi Lahiri, and yesteryear actress Meenakshi Seshadri. “The show was in Chicago. It was great experience judging with him. I got to know how some shows are judged, because of him. I also performed Opera show there and got a standing ovation,” shares the artiste.

Another connection she has with India is that she is a lecturer at Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods Academy. “I conducted a lecture on how to perform on stage, stage craftsmanship according to western style. “

The Italian artiste can’t stop gushing about the icon of Hindi film music, Asha Bhosale. “Even though we have a different style of music, our texture of voice is very similar. We are in process of making an album, with her and my style.”

She also met briefly the hunk of Bollywood Salman Khan. “I met him at movie set and it was great.”

She has already sung for Hindi and Punjabi movies. “I have sung with Anup Jalota and Mika Singh. I love India and the Indians love my voice too. I look forward to doing lots of work in India,” ends the singer.