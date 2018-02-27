RadioandMusic
News |  27 Feb 2018

Disney's Broadway-style musical to be back in India in April

MUMBAI: Disney India's Broadway-style musical based on Aladdin will premiere here in April.

Online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow is the producer with exclusive rights for the Indian production of the show. 

The show will then travel to Delhi and Hyderabad, read a statement.

After scoring a hit with the Beauty and the Beast musical in Mumbai and Delhi, Disney India announced last year that they will be bringing the tale of ‘Aladdin’ alive on stage.

The story of "Aladdin" has been re-imagined and developed by Indian talent to make it locally relevant, without losing the original essence of the Broadway show. 

Ashish Hemrajani from BookMyShow, Abhishek Maheshwari and Vikrant Pawar from Disney India, on Tuesday unveiled the first look of the musical here.

"It promises to be an extravagant visual feast, filled with music, joy, and loads of theatrical magic," said Hemrajani, CEO and Founder, BookMyShow.

The enchanting story will be staged by over 50 performers, including Siddharth Menon (Aladdin), Taaruk Raina (Aladdin), Kira Narayanan (Jasmine), Mantra (Genie), Roshan Abbas (Jafar) and Vikrant Chaturvedi (Jafar).

At the helm of the Indian production are Shruti Sharma (director), Shampa Gopikrishna and Bertwin D'Souza (choreographers), Varsha Jain (production designer), Gaviin Miguel (costume designer), Dhruv Ghanekar (music director) and Suzane D'Mello (vocal coach). 

Vikranth Pawar, Head - Live Entertainment and Local Content Studio, Disney India, said, "The story of Aladdin has universal appeal and is highly popular with the Indian audiences. The musical is an entertaining celebration of Aladdin's love for Jasmine and his friendship with Genie."

Originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman and three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

In 2015, the Beauty and the Beast stage musical mesmerised the audience with its Season I (2015) and Season II (2016) that had local talent.

(Source: IANS)

Aladdin Bookmyshow Beauty and the Beast Abhishek Maheshwari Ashish Hemrajani Vikrant Pawar Siddharth Menon Taaruk Raina Kira Narayanan Mantra Roshan Abbas Vikrant Chaturvedi Disney India Disney Theatrical Productions
