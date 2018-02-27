Birthday Special: Muntashir's lyrics made us fall for these songs

MUMBAI: Lyrics are the soul of a song and Manoj Muntashir has proved this with each song. Started by Ek Villan, the man has given beautiful lyrics to many Bollywood films be it a romantic number or a fast track.

Today, Muntashir completes 41 years and steps into the new year, filled with goals and aspirations. Below is the list of songs penned by him. These are the songs we have often played on loop for its meaningful lyrics.

Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga

Saathi Rey

Tum Bin

Yaad Hain

Galliyan

Tere Sang

Kaun Tujhe

Lae Dooba

Rozana

Dhandkane Azad Hain