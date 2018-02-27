RadioandMusic
News |  27 Feb 2018 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

Birthday Special: Muntashir's lyrics made us fall for these songs

MUMBAI: Lyrics are the soul of a song and Manoj Muntashir has proved this with each song. Started by Ek Villan, the man has given beautiful lyrics to many Bollywood films be it a romantic number or a fast track.

Today, Muntashir completes 41 years and steps into the new year, filled with goals and aspirations. Below is the list of songs penned by him. These are the songs we have often played on loop for its meaningful lyrics.

Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga

Saathi Rey

Tum Bin

Yaad Hain

Galliyan

Tere Sang

Kaun Tujhe

Lae Dooba

Rozana

Dhandkane Azad Hain

Rozana Lae Dooba Kaun Tujhe Tere Sang Galliyan Yaad Hain Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga Dhandkane Azad Hain Saathi Rey Tum Bin Manoj Muntashir
News | 24 Feb 2018

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir defends Papon

MUMBAI: While the rest of the entertainment industry remains silent on Papon's controversial kiss, lyricist Manoj Muntashir, whose poetry Main Tujhse Pyaar Nahin Karta which Papon sang in Neeraj Pandey's film Baby, has come forward to defend the under-fire singer.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2018

Ankit Tiwari gushes about getting hitched

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari will be getting married to Pallavi Shukla on Wednesday, and the singer-composer says he is looking forward to starting a new chapter of his life.The Galliyan hitmaker got engaged on Tuesday. He will be getting married here later on Wednesday.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2018

'Welcome To...' composer defends right to use Pakistani voice

MUMBAI: Composer Shamir Tandon, who got Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to sing for the forthcoming Bollywood film Welcome To New York, has defended the use of the voice from that nation.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2018

Tanishk recreates Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Nit Khair Manga'

MUMBAI: The second song from the Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz starrer film RAID is out and it is another love song. The first song was a recreated version of Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave with the same title.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2018

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Sanu Ek Pal' recreated for RAID

MUMBAI: This Valentine's fall in love again with the latest romantic number Sanu Ek Pal from RAID. Originally sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the song is recreated by composer Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by none other than Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

read more

