Avanti latest song deals with domestic violence, bad relationships

MUMBAI: Indian-American singer and songwriter Avanti Nagral has unveiled a new track titled Treated that emphasises on kind humanitarian behaviour. She says that respect is the number one thing in any kind of a relationship.

Qyuki's latest project with Avanti is produced by Mumbai-based Flying Carpet Productions.

Inspired by Avanti's personal experiences along with stories of women who have faced domestic violence, marital rape and bad relationships, the song promotes the importance of taking a stand in any kind of relationship.

"Treated is a song that I wrote to my 12-year-old self. I'm thrilled for people to hear the song and watch the music video, and I hope that anyone listening to the song is able to take away that respect is the number one thing in any kind of relationship," Avanti said in a statement.

Qyuki chief operating officer Sagar Gokhale said, "Avanti is a powerhouse of talent. Her music is unique and so is her dedicated fan following. With this collaboration, we are exploring new avenues in the digital music space and are pumped to support Avanti in her endeavour and ours."

