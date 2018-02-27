Audio version of Diljit's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL is here

MUMBAI: The Punjabi artiste and now a Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh who released the first song from his new album High End last week, has finally released the audio box of the entire album CON.FI.DEN.TIAL.

The lyrics are penned by Rav Hanjra and composed by Snappy. The songs titled in the album are High End, Fiture, Big Scene, Drive, Sorry, Offline, Pain Ft. Kaater, Weekend and Beedia Call and it’s released under T-Series.

Enjoy the new album by Diljit below:

Diljit is currently a mentor at Colors music reality show Rising Star 2. He is also working on a film based on the life of a hockey player Sandeep Singh called Soorma and is also singing a song for the movie whose lyrics are written by Gulzar.

