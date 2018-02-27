RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Feb 2018 13:03 |  By RnMTeam

Audio version of Diljit's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL is here

MUMBAI: The Punjabi artiste and now a Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh who released the first song from his new album High End last week, has finally released the audio box of the entire album CON.FI.DEN.TIAL.

Also Read: T-Series releases Diljit's first song from CON.FI.DEN.TIAL album

The lyrics are penned by Rav Hanjra and composed by Snappy. The songs titled in the album are High End, Fiture, Big Scene, Drive, Sorry, Offline, Pain Ft. Kaater, Weekend and Beedia Call and it’s released under T-Series.

Enjoy the new album by Diljit below:

Diljit is currently a mentor at Colors music reality show Rising Star 2. He is also working on a film based on the life of a hockey player Sandeep Singh called Soorma and is also singing a song for the movie whose lyrics are written by Gulzar.

Also Read: Rising Star's easy shoot schedule got Diljit onboard

Tags
Diljit Dosanjh CON.FI.DEN.TIAL Rising Star 2 Colors High End Fiture Big Scene Drive Sorry Offline Pain Ft. Kaater Weekend Beedia Call.
Related news
News | 26 Feb 2018

Music Industry 'taken aback' by Sridevi's death

MUMBAI: The sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi has not only shocked the Indian film industry but the entire world. As it was one of the saddening moments for the industry, the Indian music industry was equally taken back by the news.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2018

Music has been Richa's passion since childhood

MUMBAI: Richa Sharma, who grew up singing devotional songs with her father, says music has been her passion since childhood.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2018

T-Series releases Diljit's first song from CON.FI.DEN.TIAL album

MUMBAI: The Punjabi singer has started a CON.FI.DEN.TIAL ride with his fans. Yes, we are talking about Diljit Dosanjh and the first song release from his new album.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2018

It's a dream come true to share screen space with Sonakshi: Jassie Gill

MUMBAI: The Punjabi music sensational who is winning hearts with hit songs like Guitar Sikhda, Nakhre, Bapu Zimidar and more, has stepped into Bollywood.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2018

‘Welcome To New York' director says "no decision" on Rahat song

MUMBAI: A day after BJP MP Babul Supriyo demanded that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice be removed from the romantic song Ishtehaar from Welcome To New York, the director of the film Chakri Toleti said that no decision has been taken yet. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM again hikes advertising rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: It was in April 2017 last year when MY FM increased its advertising rates by 25 per centread more

Interviews
MTV was initially reluctant to air a Marathi song: CEO Sagarika Music

MUMBAI: To enter an unknown territory and to conquer it, is what real success and thrilling storread more

News
Apple Music, Radio City to produce countdown show

MUMBAI: In association with Apple Music, Radio City on Monday announced a Bollywood countdown chread more

News
No major changes witnessed in RAM Week 6
,

MUMBAI: The last week of February under RAM data has shown no major changes in the positioning. read more

Interviews
VYRL Originals, a platform to promote Independent singers, music producers, lyricists and composers: Vinit Thakkar

EMI Records India along with Mohit Suri have launched VYRL Originals, a platform created to read more

top# 5 articles

1
I and Asha Bhosale are in process of making an album together: Gioconda Vessichelli

MUMBAI: Confluence of two vibrant art forms is always a treat for the audience. Gioconda Vessichelli, a singer of Italian origin, has come up with a...read more

2
Felix Cartal sends a meaningful message with 'Runaway'

MUMBAI: Felix Cartal teamed up with vocalist REGN for his stunning new track Runaway on Physical Presents / Enhanced Music, and it's one that will...read more

3
Papon 'barred forever' from Essel Group after kiss row

MUMBAI: Singer Angarag Mahanta, also known as Papon, has been barred from Essel Group after the singer ‘inappropriately kissed’ a minor contestant...read more

4
Audio version of Diljit's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL is here

MUMBAI: The Punjabi artiste and now a Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh who released the first song from his new album High End last week, has finally...read more

5
I want to explore as much as I can in India: HRVY

MUMBAI: Pop music in India has its roots right from 80’s, thus Indian’s like pop music. This is exactly the reason for singers like Justin Bieber,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group