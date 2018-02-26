When Sridevi stole our hearts with her expressions

MUMBAI: February 25 2018, Hindi Film Industry and Hind film lovers woke up to a shattering news of losing out to one of the most sparkling star in the azure sky of Bollywood, Sridevi. The actress, who would be considered as a trendsetter in her own right, won many accolades for her performances and is the face of hit songs in late 80s and early 90s. Let’s take a walk down the memory lane and remember the diva with her best 10 songs.

Naino Mein Sapna (Himmatwala): Though the actress made her debut in Hindi film industry with Solwa Savan, she became a known name with the movie, Himmatwala co-starring Jeetendra. One of the main reasons of the movie being a runaway hit was its music. All the songs of the movie were raging hits. The song that stays with everyone till date is Naino Mein Sapna, sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The lead pair dancing with hundreds of extra dancers in the background and thousands of pots and pans in the middle of nowhere, was a bizarre visual, but became an instant hit. Sridevi’s unusual costumes were another highlight of the song and their dance moves were more like aerobics than dancing. Despite all these weird components, the song is still a hit and how. The music of the film was by Bappi Lahiri and the other song people remember is Taki o Taki. The film was remade in 2013 by Sajid Khan and starred Ajay Devgan and Tammanah Bhatia, but the movie and the song both failed to make an impression as the original.

Har Kisiko Nahi Milta (Jaanbaaz): Sridevi in a blazing red saree dancing by the shore while Feroze Khan looks on, is a visual to behold. The song is sung by Sadhana Sargam and Manhar Udhas and speaks about unrequited love. Though a guest appearance in the movie, Sridevi caught everyone’s attention in this movie. An instant hit and remixed and presented hundred times, is a validation enough for its popularity. Recently, the song was remixed and remade for the movie Boss starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha

Main Teri Dushman (Nagina): A song that depicts challenge and conflict between a snake personified lady and her enemy! Yes, Nagina was a surprise hit and gained the cult film status over the years. The thought of Sridevi as the ‘icchadhari nagin’ in blue contact lenses and the wide eyed Amrish Puri playing the bin, might sound funny, but when watched, the audience gets engrossed in the visual, as both the performers’ conviction is worth applauding. Sung by Kavita Krishnamoorthy, the song with the signature nagin tune, is the anthem for Nagin Dance today.

Hawa Hawaai (Mr India): Mr India, an iconic film in the history of Indian cinema, had chartbusting music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Each song in the film was a gem by itself. Way before solo dance numbers by actresses were categorized as “Item numbers” and vulgarity became a norm, Sridevi danced to the tunes of Hawai Hawaai, a song that was situational in the narrative but was abundant with the fun element. Sung by Kavita Krishnamoorthy and immortalized by the diva, the catch pharse of the song became Sridevi’s second name in the industry. Outlandish costumes, garish make-up but expressions abound Sridevi danced on it like nobody could.

Kaate Nahi Katate (Mr India): Despite influx of many romantic numbers over the years, Kaate Nahi Katate remains the most liked song. The blue saree clad Sridevi and intermittently visible Anil Kapoor immortalised this seductive song. Of the same iconic film Mr India, and sung by Alisha Chinnoy and Kishore Kumar, the song speaks about longing of meeting the loved one. The song maintains a fine balance of romance and sensuality, without once stepping on the lines of vulgarity and remains to rule the charts even today.

Na Jaane Kahan Se Ayi Hai (Chaalbaaz): Chaalbaaz saw Sridevi in double role of Anju and Manju, and an oft repeated formula in Hindi Films of separated twin siblings, one vulnerable and the other one being street smart, won the actress her first Filmfare. This song is an introductory meeting between the street-smart Manju and her potential love interest played by Sunny Deol. A rain song, sung by Kavita Krishnamoorthy and Amit Kumar is full of mischief and well synchronised steps. A drunk Sridevi dancing to the tunes in a raincoat, is unmissable. Main Premkali from the same film is another rocking chart, which is at the very beginning of the movie.

Morni Baga (Lamhe): The movie that earned her second Filmfare trophy, Lamhe was her first film with the king of romance Yash Chopra. Music by the legendary Shiv-Hari, each song in this movie is a jewel. Morni Baga Ma is picturised in long stretching desert of Rajasthan and is sung by the nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, along with Ila Arun. The song with Rajasthani folk influences, still continues to rule charts for all right reasons. Other songs from the movie like Meri Bindiya, and Kabhi Main Kahoon are also a must have for Hindi music lovers.

Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiyan (Chandani): A typical Yash Raj movie with song, dance, love story, picturesque Switzerland locations, Chandani was Sridevi’s second collaboration with Yash Chopra. Again the amazing combination of Shiv-Hari tune, Yash Chopra direction, Lata Mangheshkar’s voice Saroj Khan’s dance steps, and Sridevi’s dancing prowess. What is surprising to know, is that Sridevi wasn’t a trained dancer, but even then she was known as a dancing diva. The song Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiyan, ever since has become the opening act for any wedding functions in India. Picturised during some ladies-only function, and a besotted Rishi Kapoor trying to sneak in, makes it an loveable watch. Other songs from the film like Rang Bhare Badal Mein, Tere Mere Hoothon Pe, also became a raging hit, making the music album of Chandani a platinum album.

Tu Na Ja Mere Badshah (Khuda Gawah) : A lover’s request to her partner to wait back is one of the most romantic songs. Sridevi’s portrayal of the fierce but deeply in love Afghani woman in Khuda Gawah will always be remembered. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik and Mohd Aziz and is picturised on the terrain of Afghanistan. The song talks about promises made in love and is still hummed.

Navrai Majhi Ladachi (English Vinglish): Hailed as her comeback film after 15 year long hiatus and her second last full-fledged motion picture, English Vinglish, gained a lot of critical acclaim. Story of a Maharashtrian middle aged house-wife gaining respect and finding acceptance in her family by learning English had little scope for a dance number. But Navarai Majhi Ladachi, finds a comfortable place in the narrative, as the wedding sequence required a wedding number. Gracefully presented by Sridevi, the song has a homely vibe.