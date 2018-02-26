Vipin Patwa on his 'unusual' Daas Dev compositions

MUMBAI: Vipin Patwa is not your usual music composer who can add a beat or two and recreate an already existing song. He is a man of thoughts, ideas, and music, something that he wants to represent to the world. In his words, “I want people to listen to the message I am trying to convey through my music.”

He is definitely not one of the most commercially successful music composers, but he definitely has the musical knowledge that bagged Bollywood Diaries in the past and Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev at present. The music composer-singer has three songs in the film and the background score. The first track Sehmi Hai Dhadkan released on 21 February 2018 and has already crossed a million views on YouTube. The track is sung by none other than Atif Aslam.

Check the song here –

On composing for Daas Dev, Vipin says, “The music is different. As far as the first song is concerned, I remember Atif telling me that he is doing a non-commercial song after a long time. That also happens to be commercial to an extent. It’s a good music with poetry and he said he enjoyed singing it.”

He adds, “People don’t make such songs in because they are scared. It’s not the usual Bollywood commercial song. The lyrics too are very deep.”

The second track has been sung by Pakistani singer Javed Bashir. “I had recorded the song two years ago when Bashir had come to India. The track has Bulley Shah’s poetry on a tough subject but I’ve tried saying it in the most contemporary way,” explains the composer.

The third track has lyrics of famous Shaayar Munir. It has been sung by Vipin and two other singers.

The composer has put his heart and soul in the music of Daas Dev and just hopes for it to be promoted well. His upcoming projects include Sooraj Barjatiya’s next.