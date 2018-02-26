Sam Smith gets cosy with Brandon Flynn

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith and his boyfriend and actor Brandon Flynn were spotted exchanging a very steamy kiss at an eating joint here.

Smith, 25, and Flynn, 24, were photographed heading to a fish and chip shop in Soho district, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Smith was with his sister Lily at that time, who turned away when the couple was kissing each other.

Smith was wearing a smart jacket which he teamed with a pair of light coloured jeans. Flynn wore a jumper over a shirt with jeans and a similar jacket.

They were first pictured kissing one another in New York in October and were last photographed together after performing at the Grammys at Madison Square Gardens in New York.

(Source: IANS)