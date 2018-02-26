Music Industry 'taken aback' by Sridevi's death

MUMBAI: The sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi has not only shocked the Indian film industry but the entire world. As it was one of the saddening moments for the industry, the Indian music industry was equally taken back by the news. To share their grievances, the industry took it to Twitter.

Check the tweets below:

Adnan Sami

Such moments are monumental reminders as to how fragile & unpredictable life & mortality can be. Thus we must make the most of our lives while we are blessed with opportunity & embrace life with happiness, gratefulness & forgiveness... Farewell dear #Sridevi ji. pic.twitter.com/v6Q9Gsr42N — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 25, 2018

I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India’s sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP. pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2018

AR Rahman

RIP @SrideviBKapoor ...Condolences to the whole family :( — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 24, 2018

Badshah

So shocked to hear the news of srideviji passing away. Saw her 4 days ago at a wedding. Sitting in a corner looking ever so beautiful she greeted me with that smile she was known for. R.I.P. Srideviji. You’ll always be our hawa hawai pic.twitter.com/Mb1ciAkDKl — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) February 24, 2018

Diljit Dosanjh

Sridevi Ji .. Meri sister de fav. C.. Baut Filma Dekhian Asi Sridevi Ji dian.. Mai Kadey Mil ni Payea Ona Nu.. Baut Dukh lagga Ona de chale jaan Da Sunn ke May her Soul Rest In Peace. May God give the courage and strength to family in this Tough time. pic.twitter.com/QWXQ7tvEuS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 25, 2018

Shreya Ghoshal

Woke up to the shocking news about #Sridevi ji. In complete disbelief! Gone too soon. Rest in Peace. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) February 25, 2018

Shankar Mahadevan

Just cannot imagine that #Sridevi is not with us anymore! I’m devastated hearing this news

May God give the family the strength to deal with this tragedy. Thoughts and prayers — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) February 25, 2018

Sukhwindar Shinda

Very sorry to hear about the legendary Sridevi Ji. You will be missed. Cannot believe it! I grew up watching her films. Great loss to the industry. My thoughts are with her family. Waheguru #rip #Sridevi #legend #RIPSridevi #Bollywood #waheguruji pic.twitter.com/cpzP8HazWX — Sukshinder Shinda (@SukshnderShinda) February 24, 2018

Daler Mehndi

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family. — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) February 24, 2018

Shilpa Rao

Heartbroken to hear that you left us .... you are always going to be the eternal smile for us, #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/XylXxFRB7x — Shilpa Rao (@shilparao11) February 25, 2018

Pritam

Still trying to believe that you are no more. A million memories are clouding my thoughts but everything seems inadequate. Didn't get the chance to work with you and that remains my biggest regret. #Sridevi ma'am, there won’t be anyone like you ever. RIP. — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) February 25, 2018

Ehsaan Noorani

Condolences and energy to #Sridevi s family ........ this news is really shocking — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) February 25, 2018

Lata Mangeshkar

Yaqeen nahi ho raha ki itni choti umr mein Sridevi chali gayi.Kya kahu’n kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Boney Kapoor aur unki do betiyo’n ke dukh mein main shamil hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 25, 2018

Honey Singh

Shocked by this news.Thoughts and prayers to the https://t.co/zsGqrGWG7Y #Sridevi Ji. — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) February 24, 2018

Vishal Dadlani

Heartbreaking. #Sridevi ji was a megastar in her own right. She put the early cracks in the glass ceiling, & paved the way for female megastars that came after her. Her re-invention & comeback has been brilliant too. We lost more than a star, today. We lost a pioneer. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 25, 2018

Tulsi Kumar

Extremely saddened to hear the shocking news #RIPSridevi u were an institution of cinema. Deep condolences to the family — Tulsi Kumar (@TulsikumarTK) February 25, 2018

Shirley Sethia