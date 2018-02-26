RadioandMusic
News |  26 Feb 2018 13:36 |  By RnMTeam

Music Industry 'taken aback' by Sridevi's death

MUMBAI: The sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi has not only shocked the Indian film industry but the entire world. As it was one of the saddening moments for the industry, the Indian music industry was equally taken back by the news. To share their grievances, the industry took it to Twitter.

Check the tweets below:

Adnan Sami

AR Rahman

Badshah

Diljit Dosanjh

Shreya Ghoshal

Shankar Mahadevan

Sukhwindar Shinda

Daler Mehndi

Shilpa Rao

Pritam

Ehsaan Noorani

Lata Mangeshkar

Honey Singh

Vishal Dadlani

Tulsi Kumar

Shirley Sethia

Sridevi
