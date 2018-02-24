RadioandMusic
News |  24 Feb 2018 19:10 |  By RnMTeam

Papon's video made me uncomfortable: Farah Khan

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Farah Khan says that singer Papon is a good human being but his video in which he is seen kissing a minor girl made her feel uncomfortable.

"I know Papon and he is really a good guy, but there is no doubt when I saw the video it made me uncomfortable," said Farah.

In a video that went viral on social media, Papon is seen celebrating Holi with the contestants of the singing reality show "The Voice India Kids". The artiste, who is also one of the judges on the show, can be seen planting a kiss on the minor girl's lips.

Talking more about the video, Farah said, "I don't think he meant to do it, but if it was my daughter, I would not like it. I think people should not touch other people's children. Just show affection to your own children. I think he meant in a right way."

Farah further says that if you see the girl in the video, she looked uncomfortable.

"If you see the girl's face after it happened, you will realize how uncomfortable she was, but like I said, he is not a mad person to do it while the camera is going. He must have genuinely meant it, but it didn't give me a good feeling," said the filmmaker.

Farah Khan inaugurated the 15th showroom here of wall paper dealers Marshalls. Talking about her love for house furnishing and interior designs, Farah said, "I pay full attention to my home's interior. I am very house proud. I enjoy buying things for my home. I mean, I don't have any interest in buying jewellery, but I like buying home furnishing, I like doing that more."

Farah Khan also added that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's house Mannat has some really amazing interior.

Talking about her projects, she said that she might make some announcement at the end of this year.

"Right now I am not working on anything. I am looking after my home. My kids have turned ten so I am spending some time with them. So whatever happens, will happen at the end of this year," she said.

(Source: IANS)

