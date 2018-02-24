Papon steps down as judge on show

MUMBAI: Singer Angarag Mahanta, popular as Papon, has decided to step down as a judge on the singing reality show The Voice India Kids after a complaint was filed against him for ‘inappropriately kissing’ a minor.

"Since I am in no mental state to fulfil most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge on the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over," Papon tweeted on Saturday.

"I have full faith in the judicial system and eventually the truth will prevail. In the interim, I would appreciate that my privacy is respected," he added.

Earlier this week, a video in which Papon is seen planting a kiss on the lips of a minor girl contestant of the TV show became viral online. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday issued notice to both the singer and the channel. The film industry is divided on the issue. While some came out in support of the singer, others slammed him.

On Friday, Papon had said in a statement, "I might have done it spontaneously but in today's environment, to touch a girl child, however innocent your thoughts are, is not advisable. I am sorry for that."

Singer Monali Thakur, who sang the female version of Moh Moh Ke Dhaage that was also crooned by Papon, tweeted in his support, "I got so many calls yesterday for this ridiculous misinterpretation of a man's gesture of affection! I am a girl and I know what is sexual perversion in a man! And Papon is anything but that! Leave aside for a kid! Lotsa love Papon. #iStandbyPapon. Apart from that, #pervertpapon is also trending on Twitter.

(Source: IANS)