Music has been Richa's passion since childhood

MUMBAI: Richa Sharma, who grew up singing devotional songs with her father, says music has been her passion since childhood.

Richa will be seen as a celebrity guest in this weekend's episode of the second edition of the Colors live singing reality show Rising Star 2, read a statement.

"Music has been my passion since I was a child. I have grown up singing devotional songs with my father and I enjoy all genres of music," she said.

Through the show's theme, #UthaoSochKiDeewar, the contestants got a chance to share their stories about them overcoming obstacles in their lives.

"As a viewer, I am intrigued by the theme of the show i.e #UthaoSochKiDeewar. The fact that the show is a great platform for individuals to keep their inhibitions aside and follow their passion for singing, is what has me hooked to this season," said the singer, known for songs like Sajda and Zor Ka Jhatka.

(Source: IANS)