Lyricist Manoj Muntashir defends Papon

MUMBAI: While the rest of the entertainment industry remains silent on Papon's controversial kiss, lyricist Manoj Muntashir, whose poetry Main Tujhse Pyaar Nahin Karta which Papon sang in Neeraj Pandey's film Baby, has come forward to defend the under-fire singer.



"I saw some blurred images on news channels which were just not matching the dramatic voiceover suggesting Papon has committed a heinous and unpardonable crime. Most of the news capsules were titled as 'Papon Ka Paap' or 'Papon ki dirty picture'. So one thing is sure, the news-hungry electronic media only cared for their ratings and not the truth," he said.



In a video that went viral on social media, Papon is seen celebrating Holi with the contestants of the singing reality show The Voice India Kids. The artiste, who is also one of the judges on the show, can be seen planting a kiss on the minor girl's lips.



Manoj feels that after the video that was released on Saturday morning showing all the children on the music talent show and their parents passionately defending Papon, there is no room to doubt his intentions.



He said, "Those who are supposed to be victims are giving Papon a clean chit. The girl's father gave a statement clearly mentioning that Papon is like a father to that particular child and there is nothing to sensationalize. So shall we presume that the media is more sensitive to that girl than her own father?"



Muntashir feels the alleged kiss is just a misfire.



"To me, it looks more like an unfortunate camera angle and a goofed-up peck-on-the-cheek gesture. I have been a part of various kids reality shows as a writer as well as a judge. We take extra care of those children and stay connected with them and their families even long after the show is over," he said.



The poet-lyricist vouches for Papon's integrity. He said, "I have known Papon since long time. He is a thorough family-man and an artist par excellence. Let's not jump to conclusions and malign a reputation which has been earned by years of hard work and perseverance. Besides that if someone has to do a shameless act, will he choose a vanity van full of 20 other people?

(Source: IANS)