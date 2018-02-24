RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Feb 2018 12:45 |  By RnMTeam

India holds special place in my heart: Israeli artiste

MUMBAI: Israeli electronic artiste Hod Moshonov, also known by his stage name BEMET, is on a tour in India titled ‘The Sababa Tour’. He says India holds a special place in his heart.

Moshonov begins his tour from the national capital on Friday. 

"India holds a very special place in my heart. I have visited the country on multiple occasions and this time I will be putting on a very dramatic live show with Middle-Eastern vibes. I have always been very fascinated by the Indian soundscape and I hope to meet some musicians for future collaborations during my visit this time," Moshonov said in a statement.

The eight-city tour will have BEMET perform in Jaisalmer on Sunday, Daman on 3 March , Bengaluru on 4 March , a second performance at New Delhi on 6 March, Hyderabad on 9 March , Indore on 10 March  and Bengaluru on 11 March.

BEMET, who is also known for reviving the instrument keytar, has performed at festivals across Europe, the US and Asia. He was in India last year for a gig. 

Curated by NCM Agency, the tour is a dedication to Moshonov's Bollywood infused Middle-Eastern track Sababa, which was produced and composed along with Indian DJ-producer Nucleya. 

BEMET will also be dropping a new track titled Chakadi featuring Indian/Israeli pop singer Liora Itzhak. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
BEMET Chakadi Liora Itzhak Moshonov's Bollywood Israeli electronic artiste Middle-Eastern New Delhi Hyderabad Jaisalmer Bollywood India Nucleya
Related news
News | 24 Feb 2018

Amit Trivedi feels 'alive' on stage and at the studio

MUMBAI:  Amit Trivedi says he loves to spend time in a music studio and on stage, these are the places he ‘feels alive’.Amit, who is judging a music show titled The Remix for Amazon Prime Video, said he has to push himself for promotional activities.

read more
News | 23 Feb 2018

Salim-Sulaiman shoot for a new Holi song in Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Holi, the festival of colours is just around the corner and the music industry is busy preparing for the same in a musical way. One amongst them is musical duo Salim-Sulaiman.

read more
News | 23 Feb 2018

Sitting next to Sunidhi and Amit was a Grammy winning moment' for me: Nucleya

MUMBAI: The Remix, Amazon India’s first ever music Prime Original series is gathering plenty attention for its interesting line-up of judges and contestants.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2018

I have a modern voice and it's not by choice: Arjun Kanungo

MUMBAI: A face that can charm many hearts, a voice that can melt many hearts. We are talking about Arjun Kanungo. He has always come up with something really interesting and this time it’s no different.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2018

India is making its mark in indie music: Lost Stories

MUMBAI: Lost Stories, has made its mark in the indie music space and earned huge fan following over the years. Recently they gave a bang on performance at Vh1 Supersonic 2018. Well carrying their memories from their performance Lost Stories expressed their thoughts.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
VYRL Originals, a platform to promote Independent singers, music producers, lyricists and composers: Vinit Thakkar

EMI Records India along with Mohit Suri have launched VYRL Originals, a platform created to read more

News
Modi expected to address school-children in Mann ki Baat, invites viewpoints

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is making his forty-first monthly ‘Mann ki Baatread more

Press Releases
BIG FM elevates Manish Karnatak as head of Thwink

MUMBAI: With an aim to strengthen the network’s leadership team, BIG FM elevates Manish Karnatakread more

News
BARC Week 7: Mastiii leads; B4U Music plunges

MUMBAI: In week 7 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

Press Releases
Online radio station Boxout.fm to complete one year in April 2018

MUMBAI: Launched in April 2017 as an online community radio from India that would cater to the gread more

top# 5 articles

1
Brit Awards hit by fixing claims

MUMBAI: The Brit Awards have been hit by fixing claims after fans spotted that girl group Little Mix were in the lead for a public-voted gong but...read more

2
Child rights body issues notice to Papon over kissing minor

MUMBAI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday issued notice to both singer Papon and a TV entertainment channel...read more

3
I was happy to see a label promote independent music at this level: Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari, best known for songs from Aashiqui 2 has sung a song for Zee Music Originals. Tiwari has sung Tere Ishq Ki Baarish Mein along...read more

4
Amit Trivedi feels 'alive' on stage and at the studio

MUMBAI:  Amit Trivedi says he loves to spend time in a music studio and on stage, these are the places he ‘feels alive’.Amit, who is judging a music...read more

5
Yuvraj Hans unveils his first ever Punjabi remix with B Praak

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Yuvraj Hans, the son of renowned musician and Padmashri awardee Hans Raj Hans, releases his first ever Punjabi remix number...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group