'Deewanapan', a power-pack rap song

MUMBAI: Deewanapan is a complete package of a rap track, as it fulfills ‘people’s expectations’ to watch a rap song. This track released under Zee Music Company happens to be a perfect example of this. Well, this track is sung by Harjas along with Deep Kalsi who has also rendered its lyrics. Music has been mixed and mastered by the Baby Marvake Maanegi hitmaker Raftaar.

One would blare this song on their headphones. While it’s not one of those songs where rap lyrics seem to be random, but it seems to be meaningful. Lyrics have captured attention, we’ll all the elements of this track have complimented each other.

This song would be remembered for not just one element but all of it together. Even its visuals will give you a perfect ‘club-trance’ with its electrifying lights and beats.

Click here to view the track: