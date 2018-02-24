RadioandMusic
Contestants express their thoughts on 'The Remix'

MUMBAI: The Remix, Amazon Prime Original’s first music reality show is the talk of the town for its unique concept. For the first time in India, a pair of DJ and singer will team up to compete on a digital platform. It will be a ten-episode series starting from 9 March with a new episode every week. Recently The Remix trailer was released and at the launch event, a few contestants expressed their thoughts on the show and a lot more. Check them out.

Also Read: Amazon Prime video brings The Remix format to India

Thomson Andrews:

I have never seen an Indian format like The Remix ever. We did have a collaboration with some of the best songs and coming up with their remix was a lot of fun. It was amazing shooting with NSG, he is super-funky and our music is the same. We grew up listening to the same kind of music. So, this could have been one of the reasons for them pairing us up.

In general, The Remix is a power-pack entertainment show, we are not only going to sing but also there would be fashion, glam, all bundled up together.

Akhil Talreja

I am paired up with Manasi Scott. She is superb and multitalented and the best part of our track team was, we both are opposites. So, I am called a Tapori King and she is called #Hottyscotty and she is quite western with her vocals and I am quite Desi with my vocals. There would be a fusion, he addresses it as ‘masala’.

Audience would get to see a ‘western glam with a Tapori Munda’

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video's 'The Remix' to feature Sunidhi, Amit and Nucleya

Sreerama Chandra

I really enjoyed shooting because I love dancing so I did explore my skills on this show. I had a great time working with Candice Redding. We did construct good songs, also Candice is an amazing human being and has an amazing talent as well.

The show is very different to what we have seen on Indian Television. I am so glad that Amazon Prime India has come up with something unique. For the first time that it is happening in India and there is perfect music and dance happening together. Also, every episode looks like a Broadway performance. It has got so much choreography involved with great visuals.

Yash Narvekar

I am really excited, I just took this show as a different kind of a challenge as we are always making music, but this is something very different. The whole concept of the show is very different.

 Kyrll is from Chennai and she plays a Psychedelic trance genre and I am a ‘mainstream Bollywood singer’. So, we are coming together to pull up something special which would be mixing up something different and creating together something really interesting.

Also Read: Sitting next to Sunidhi and Amit was a Grammy winning moment for me: Nucleya

Akasa Singh and Skip:

Akasa Singh: I am super excited about this show, especially Skip and I.  We as personalities and two partners are both a little ‘crack’ in the head. We have done something hatke on-screen and off-screen also.

Skip: We have twisted a few tracks and added more surprise elements to it.

Here’s a glimpse to the trailer:

