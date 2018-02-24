RadioandMusic
News |  24 Feb 2018 11:59 |  By RnMTeam

Child rights body issues notice to Papon over kissing minor

MUMBAI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday issued notice to both singer Papon and a TV entertainment channel after a video emerged of the singer inappropriately kissing a minor girl, an official said.

"We have seen the video and have gone through the written complaint which came to us from Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan. We felt this is a provocative case. Necessary legal action will be taken," the official added.

In a video that went viral on social media, Papon is seen celebrating Holi with the contestants of the singing reality show The Voice India Kids. The artiste, who is also one of the judges on the show, can be seen planting a kiss on the girl's lips.

"We are following the legal procedure. We will ask for their version as well and accordingly, further action will be taken. We have guidelines on our website which clearly mentions rules for channels using children in their show," the official stated. 

However, the girl's father said that Papon is a mentor and a father-figure to his daughter.

"What you saw in the video is not intentional. It was just a moment of affection that is being portrayed otherwise. I would request and urge the media to not pursue this further," he added.

Singer Papon has also apologised for touching a ‘girl child’, saying he had ‘innocent thoughts’, after a complaint against him for ‘inappropriately kissing’ a minor.

"I am very painfully conscious of the accusations that have been made against me in the last few days. Anyone who knows me would be aware that I am an extremely affectionate and expressive person," Papon said in a statement.

"That is the way I have been brought up and that's how I have always been with people close to me or people I care for. To show affection for an 11-year-old child whom I have been mentoring for a while now is not an alien concept for me," he added.

(Source: IANS)

