News |  24 Feb 2018 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah's new track 'Happy Happy' showcases a roller-coaster of emotions

MUMBAI: The DJ Waley Babu is back with a new track Happy Happy. The song is a part of upcoming movie Blackmail and has been released under T-Series. Well, Happy Happy happens to be a funky romantic track that will definitely give you the ‘Badshah’ song feel.

Visuals of the track have been kept simple, giving it a ‘fiction’ feel which adds the ‘cherry on the cake’. Also, it’s lyrics purely justify the scenario. The track would take you on a ‘fantasy of emotions’ which Irfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari go through.

Badshah has not only sung Happy Happy but rendered its music and penned down it’s lyrics. While the female version of the track has been given by Aastha Gill.

Click here to view the track:

Blackmail, a film by Abhinay Deo starring Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles along with Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh is slated to release on 6 April 2018.

