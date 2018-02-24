Assam Police register case against Papon

MUMBAI: The police in Assam's capital town Guwahati have registered a case against Assam-based singer and musician Angarag Mahanta, who is popularly known as Papon, after a video showing him kissing a minor participant of a musical event went viral on internet.

Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Hiren Nath on Saturday said a case has been registered against the popular singer and musical icon after they received a letter from the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) in Assam.

"The place of occurrence of the incident is out of state. However, we received a letter from the SCPCR (State Commission for Protection of Child Rights) in Assam yesterday asking us to register a case and investigate the matter. As per the SCPCR letter we have registered a case under section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," said Nath while adding that they would investigate the matter.

In a video that went viral on social media, Papon is seen celebrating Holi with the contestants of the singing reality show The Voice India Kids. The artiste, who is also one of the judges on the show, can be seen planting a kiss on the minor girl's lips.

Meanwhile, millions of people in Assam and particularly the youth have come out on the streets to support the popular musical icon, who has been facing severe criticism over the video that went viral on internet depicting the musician in bad light.

"We are here for supporting Papon da. He is a nice person and we don't think he had any bad intention behind the incident. The girl was a minor one and she is like his daughter. It's a pure act of affection for a disciple and nothing else. However, a section is trying to malign the image of the musical icon," said a group of students and youths who called themselves as Paponist, a kind of fan club of Papon.

Assam's musical icon Zubeen Garg also termed the controversy as unnecessary and said that Papon had no bad intention behind the act.

"I'm sorry about the incident that happened with Papon. He called me up today and we spoke for some time. I saw his statement also. I know him from a long time. I don't think he had any intention to do it.

"It's a simple incident which became viral in social media. So chill out, be calm and enjoy your moments everyday. We are musicians, we love people and we are there only because of the people. Salute comrades. Our music is our bonding," said Zubeen on his Facebook account while supporting Papon.

