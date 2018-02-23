Salim-Sulaiman shoot for a new Holi song in Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Holi, the festival of colours is just around the corner and the music industry is busy preparing for the same in a musical way. One amongst them is musical duo Salim-Sulaiman. The music composers are set to rock Holi with a new song that they are currently shooting for in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Sulaiman said, “We are currently shooting a Holi song. It is originally a Rajasthani folk song, but we mashed it and made a fresh new song. The track is a true story on Sattar Khan.”

In a post on Twitter, Salim stated, “The new song titled Baalamji is a true story of Sattar Khan whom I met during the Indian Idol auditions. Now I met Sattar again by chance seven years later and he is now a part of #SalimSulaimanLive and travels along.”

Here is a glimpse of the music video: