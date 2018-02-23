RadioandMusic
I was really excited to see how people would react to my singing debut: Zaeden

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic 2018, a big musical extravagance was definitely a treat to the eyes and ears. There were massive stages and an interesting line-up of artiste. One of the artists who mesmerised the audience on day three at Sonic Realm Stage was Zaeden who attracted many souls. The crowd literally dazzled to his tracks Never Let You Go, City Of The Lonely Hearts and many others.

Zaeden known to surprise his fans every year made 2018 too special. “I proposed my girlfriend at Supersonic last year and we celebrated our first year and this year I made my singing debut, so yes Vh1 Supersonic is a special festival for me,” says the performer.

Artists at Vh1 Supersonic 2018 did have a unique set to showcase their music, announcements of their new track and a lot more, while amongst them was Zaeden who made his singing debut. “I was really excited to see how people would react to my singing debut. It’s a great feeling when you get appreciated on something you work hard on and it’s just given me a boost to keep to do good ahead,” confesses the DJ.

The DJ expresses a heartfelt message for Vh1 Supersonic, he says, “I was there at Supersonic last year as well.  Thanks to Supersonic for having me again and it’s always a good experience at Supersonic.”

Zaeden has his future plans set, he gives a gist about them, “Lots of music coming out, I have a song getting lined up, a Summer Kiss EP and also a remix coming up.  This year seems to be packed with good music,” ends Zaeden.

