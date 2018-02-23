I was happy to see a label promote independent music at this level: Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari, best known for songs from Aashiqui 2 has sung a song for Zee Music Originals. Tiwari has sung Tere Ishq Ki Baarish Mein along with co-singer Shivangi Bhayani.

On having bagged the Zee Music Original track Tiwari states, “One day Anurag Bedi called me and offered the song for Zee Music Originals. Initially, I thought it is a song for a film because the lyrics and its melody are so beautiful.”

The song is composed by Rishabh Srivastava and lyrics penned by Laado Suwalka.

Watch the song below:

As we all know Tiwari is an independent music lover and has been talking about it for a while now. He has also released few singles like Tum Har Dafa Ho, Badtameez, Tere Jaane Se and more.

“I enjoy doing original/non-film songs. I wanted to do a non-film song since long and Zee Music gave me that opportunity. I have been pushing for independent content since long. I was really happy to see a label promoting Independent music at this level,” the Sunn Raha Hain singer ended.

Ankit Tiwari recently got engaged to Pallavi Shukla.

Also Read: Ankit Tiwari shares the first picture with his fiancée