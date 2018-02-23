RadioandMusic
News |  23 Feb 2018 18:22 |  By RnMTeam

I was happy to see a label promote independent music at this level: Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari, best known for songs from Aashiqui 2 has sung a song for Zee Music Originals. Tiwari has sung Tere Ishq Ki Baarish Mein along with co-singer Shivangi Bhayani.

On having bagged the Zee Music Original track Tiwari states, “One day Anurag Bedi called me and offered the song for Zee Music Originals. Initially, I thought it is a song for a film because the lyrics and its melody are so beautiful.”

The song is composed by Rishabh Srivastava and lyrics penned by Laado Suwalka.

Watch the song below:

As we all know Tiwari is an independent music lover and has been talking about it for a while now. He has also released few singles like Tum Har Dafa Ho, Badtameez, Tere Jaane Se and more.

“I enjoy doing original/non-film songs. I wanted to do a non-film song since long and Zee Music gave me that opportunity. I have been pushing for independent content since long. I was really happy to see a label promoting Independent music at this level,” the Sunn Raha Hain singer ended.

Ankit Tiwari recently got engaged to Pallavi Shukla.

Ankit Tiwari shares the first picture with his fiancée

Ankit Tiwari Anurag Bedi Tere Ishq Ki Baarish Mein Sunn Raha Hain Tum Har Dafa Ho Badtameez Tere Jaane Se Rishabh Srivastava Laado Suwalka Aashiqui 2 Shivangi Bhayani Zee Music Original
