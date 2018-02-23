Experience India's biggest and longest Holi Bash only at Imagica

MUMBAI: Make your way to the destination where the party never ends and celebrate the festival of colors over three days with Imagica’s exclusive Holi Bash between 2 to 4 March. Enjoy the largest foam party that India has to offer along with games at Imagica Water Park while grooving to the pulsating music by leading female DJs – DJ Amour, DJ Piyu, DJ Lil’B at the wave pool and DJ Vivid at Pirate Bay. Additionally, indulge in Holi themed lunches and continue to party until the wee hours of the night as part of Imagica’s most recent offering - Imagica By Night!

With Imagica By Night’s perfectly curated set-up, you can enjoy unlimited access to all rides long after the sun goes down, choose to dance-till-you-drop at the all-night party with DJ LLOYD and Ramji Gulati or stargaze with your loved ones from the comfort of your camps inside the theme park.