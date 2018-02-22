Yash Raj releases audio jukebox of 'Hichki'

MUMBAI: Rani Mukherjee’s upcoming release Hichki is soon to hit the theatres with its unique concept of educating the audience about ‘Tourette Syndrome’ and the challenges faced by one. Jasleen Royal, the solo composer of the album has done some wonderful job with the project along with some talented Bollywood singers.

Let’s gets back to the music album of the film. The Hichki album offers a mixed bag of catchy and peppy numbers for music lovers. Oye Hichki, the energetic track sung by Harshdeep Kaur, is a poetic salute to the spirit of overcoming challenges and difficulties that life throws at us. Unlike Oye Hichki, Madamji Go Easy is a rap meets hip hop number by Benny Dayal and David Klyton. Whacky lyrics and a thumping beat marks this foot tapping song.

Arijit Singh sings the inspirational Khol De Par, which serenades being fearless and charting one's own course in life. Teri Dastaan by Jasleen Royal is a stirring melody that encapsulates Naina and her persistence and courage to dream. Shilpa Rao sings Phir Kya Gham, a peppy song about dealing with obstacles of life with a determined spirit.

Enjoy the Audio Jukebox below:

Oye Hichki

Singer - Harshdeep Kaur

This track refers to the several ‘hichkis’, problems, we face in our lives. Using ‘hichki’ as a poetic term for shortcomings or the obstacles one faces in life, it reinforces the fact that overcoming these makes one stronger and one must not overlook the adage ‘celebrate the difference’.

It takes a strong stand on how one must overcome the rashness of stereotyping and looking at people for what and how they are as human beings

Madamji Go Easy

Singer(s) – Benny Dayal, David Klyton

This is a completely fun, invigorating and a young/hip song that will make you tap your feet and groove to the music. It has the desi and cool at the same time and will connect with masses all across. The lyrics are on the border of absurd, which makes this an edgy track. There are spurts of Tamil rap which will insist on making your head bob

Khol De Par

Singer - Arijit Singh

This melody is all about taking a risk and chances, on you. About realizing your true potential. To be fearless about following your path without the baggage of what the world might think, since you are unique and will chart your own way.

Sung by the ever so melodious Arijit Singh, this track is sure to fill your lungs full of breath and inspire you

Teri Daastan

Singer – Jasleen Royal

This soulful number gives a complete gist of the journey that Naina goes through in the film. It is a stirring track, about following your dreams by overcoming each obstacle, drawing strength from it, because all the weaknesses are after all special. But most of all it is about having patience and being persistent no matter what. Because in the end, everything will work out for the best.

It inspires you to live a life worth living; a life, which will be remembered till the end of time.

Padded with Jasleen Royal’s emotive voice gracefully carries the message of how hope is the one lasting thing that one should never give up

Phir Kya Hai Gham

Singer - Shilpa Rao

This peppy song is about bracing oneself for life ahead, and to have confidence in you, about having faith that no one can take away, what is meant for you. It reminds us that we must have fun in this process. It describes the spirit of the film most closely.

Soul of Hichki

Singer - Harshdeep Kaur

This is a slower and a soulful version of Oye Hichki. It captures the enormity of the problems faced and how love transcends through those problems to help overcome them

Naina’s Theme (Instrumental)

Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Hichki focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them. Hichki is also a subtle reminder about discrimination that exists in our society and has become a part of our daily lives. It highlights this through the story of Naina, who faces discrimination from our society that firmly believes she cannot be a teacher because of her disorder. Progressive, brave and positive, the movie is about the power of will and determination. Hichki salutes the unsung efforts dedicated teachers make and their life changing impact on their students.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is set to touch the hearts of audiences when it releases on 23 March.