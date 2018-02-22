RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Feb 2018 19:49 |  By RnMTeam

Sufi music will never die: Tochi Raina

MUMBAI: Singer Tochi Raina says that Sufi music can never die.

Tochi attended the music launch of his upcoming film Note Pe Chot at 8/11 on Wednesday here. 

The singer, best known for singing soulful songs, was asked whether he thinks Sufi music will die. He said, "Sufi music will never die. It has been there since ages. Sufi music is poetry, and poetry always remains in the heart of people." 

"Sufi music is our culture and we have to preserve our tradition and culture. There is no harm in doing experiments. Eastern countries and western countries have always picked up things from each other. 

"If you see western countries are not leaving their culture but they are taking something from our culture. On the other hand, we are leaving behind our culture and trying to adapt things from the West so, I think we have to blend both cultures to come out with some good music compositions," he added.

What kind of challenges did he face while composing songs for the film?

He said: "I don't think about challenges. I feel if you start to think about challenges then it prevents you to take up that work. Hence, I focus on action rather than giving so much of thought to it."

Note Pe Chot at 8/11 revolves around how a common man loses his security of money, due to demonetisation.

Talking about the music of the film, he said: "We have composed two songs in Note Pe Chot... with the name of Neeru-Tochi Raina. The songs are Tinka Tinka and Mere Dil Ki. We have tried to give a different kind of treatment to both the songs in terms of their arrangement."

The movie will release on 9 March.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Tochi Raina Sufi music Note Pe Chot at 8/11 Neeru-Tochi Raina Tinka Tinka Mere Dil Ki
Related news
News | 20 Feb 2018

Tochi Raina wanted to be cricketer

MUMBAI: Singer Tochi Raina, who has sung songs like Kabira and Iktara, says he aspired to be a cricketer.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2018

Western culture has overpowered us: Tochi Raina

MUMBAI: After giving the music industry hits like Kabira, Gal Mitthi Mithi Bol, singer Tochi Raina recently released Sone Piya under his band - Band Of Bandagi. The track is sung, composed and designed by Tochi himself, while lyrics have been penned by Usha T. Singh.

read more
News | 14 Nov 2017

The Sufi Route to support projects of Kailash Satyarthi's foundation

The Sufi Route to support projects of Kailash Satyarthi's foundation MUMBAI: The Sufi Route, a global travelling festival celebrating Sufi music, will support projects and programmes under the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2017

Music scene has become too competitive: Tochi Raina

MUMBAI: Singer Tochi Raina, known for songs like 'Iktara' and 'Kabira', says entering the music industry has become easier over time, but it has also become quite competitive.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2017

Tochi Raina had Rs 500 when he came to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Singer Tochi Raina, known for songs like 'Iktara' and 'Kabira', says his wife gave him Rs 500 to come to Mumbai to try his luck in Bollywood.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 7: Mastiii leads; B4U Music plunges

MUMBAI: In week 7 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

Press Releases
Online radio station Boxout.fm to complete one year in April 2018

MUMBAI: Launched in April 2017 as an online community radio from India that would cater to the gread more

Press Releases
Oye Honk Mat Yaara initiative by MY FM capitalized the city with a Horn Free Week
,

MUMBAI: MY FM has always believed in making their audiences happy by making them listen to good read more

Press Releases
Hungama Spotlight creates digital waves as it crosses 30mn

MUMBAI: Hungama launched Hungama Spotlight, a show celebrating live musical performanceread more

Press Releases
Taal Namah Shivaye - an ode to Lord Shiva by MY FM

MUMBAI: Mahashivratri, the festival of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life is often observread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sufi music will never die: Tochi Raina

MUMBAI: Singer Tochi Raina says that Sufi music can never die.Tochi attended the music launch of his upcoming film Note Pe Chot at 8/11 on Wednesday...read more

2
Sachin-Jigar, Harshdeep create anthem for cancer patients

MUMBAI: Composer duo Sachin-Jigar along with singer Harshdeep Kaur have collaborated to curate a special anthem for children suffering from cancer....read more

3
Yash Raj releases audio jukebox of 'Hichki'

MUMBAI: Rani Mukherjee’s upcoming release Hichki is soon to hit the theatres with its unique concept of educating the audience about ‘Tourette...read more

4
Sony Music's 'White ROOM' gets a big 'LIKE' from the DJ fraternity

MUMBAI: Sony Music has pioneered a new initiative where DJs from across India get mailed the latest international music as it releases every Friday!...read more

5
'Bandeya' will leave you for more

MUMBAI: The fourth song from Dil Juunglee is out. Titled as Bandeya, the song is one of the best romantic songs of this year. The song is the first...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group