News |  22 Feb 2018 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

Shekhar Ravjiani invites UK's HRVY to his studio

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani is excited about English singer HRVY coming to India for the first time, and has invited him to his music studio.

HRVY, who was born as Harvey Leigh Cantwell, will be performing at Hard Rock Cafe here on Saturday. The 19-year-old will share the stage with Kaveri Kapur and Arav Sidhwani's A + Team lending their support as the opening acts.

Ravjiani expressed his excitement about the musical gig through a Twitter post. 

"Hey HRVY, Looking forward to seeing you in India. You are most welcome to drop by our studio. Best wishes for your show. See you soon," Ravjiani tweeted late on Wednesday. 

HRVY was overwhelmed by the gesture, and responded: "Thank you Shekhar Ravjiani. I'm excited to come to India, it would be an honour to meet you. Hope to see you at the show." 

HRVY has nearly 70 million combined video views and over five million global followers across his social media. He began his musical endeavours at age 13, uploading covers of singers Justin Timberlake and Trey Songz's hits on Facebook.

(Source: IANS)

Shekhar Ravjiani HRVY Harvey Leigh Cantwell Hard Rock Cafe Kaveri Kapur Arav Sidhwani Justin Timberlake Trey Songz Facebook
