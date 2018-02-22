RadioandMusic
News |  22 Feb 2018 18:14 |  By RnMTeam

I have a modern voice and it's not by choice: Arjun Kanungo

MUMBAI: A face that can charm many hearts, a voice that can melt many hearts. We are talking about Arjun Kanungo. He has always come up with something really interesting and this time it’s no different. Arjun has collaborated with another young singing sensation, Neha Kakkar for a rocking song called La La La.

After a while, a concept-driven video has been released, which has a distinct look and feel to it. The presence of both the singers has made the video, even more likable. Arjun shares excitedly, “I and Neha have worked on few shows initially. Every time, we would discuss coming together for a song. Finally, it worked out.”

The song tells a story of two superstars who are in a relationship and going through communication problems. The story might sound grave, but the vibe of the song is very young and funky. “Initially, we were working on a different song which was primarily a love song. However, there were some creative issues with music composer of that song. However, other logistics were already set for me and Neha to work. So, within a week’s time, I and Neha met Billal Saeed, who has composed La La La, and when we heard it, we loved it. Soon, the label Desi Music Project came on board. Things just fell into place,” explains Arjun.

About his co-collaborator Neha, Arjun expresses only happy things, “The best thing about Neha is that no matter what she is doing, she gives her 100 per cent and is completely genuine. Musically speaking, her voice is very different and amazing.”

Arjun shares his thoughts on the concept of the video, “Most of the videos I feature, have been conceptualised by me. Except for my first single Baki Baatein, every video of mine has a story. Baaki Baatein was about a guy chasing a girl, which is nothing unique.”

Very few would know and believe, that this heartthrob has had formal training in classical music, but it’s true. “Classical music gives you that foundation. I have a very modern voice, and that’s not by choice. But, after I trained in classical music, my voice changed for good, as it gives a distinct feel,” Arjun elaborates.

With a natural screen presence that he exudes in all the videos he has featured in, and the fact that he has studied at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, questions abound about his Bollywood intentions. “Of course, I am open and looking forward to acting opportunities in Bollywood,” shares the singer.

Currently, the singer is thrilled with the response that his new song with Neha Kakkar has got. “The song is trending at #2 on YouTube in India, #1 and #3 in Pakistan and Nepal. Currently, the song has around 20 Mn views. All of us are excited with the thunderous response. We never expected such overwhelming response,” gushes Arjun.

the song and video are a must watch, if you are looking for glamorous looking people singing in their voices with a party beat and a story. This is a hell of a combination.

Arjun Kanungo Neha Kakkar Bilal Saeed Baki Bateein India Pakistan Nepal
