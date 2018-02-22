RadioandMusic
News |  22 Feb 2018 20:02 |  By RnMTeam

'Bandeya' will leave you for more

MUMBAI: The fourth song from Dil Juunglee is out. Titled as Bandeya, the song is one of the best romantic songs of this year. The song is the first romantic one from the film.

The makers have released the song a week post the movie is on the big screens.

Sung by Arijit at his best, it is beautifully written by Dr. Devendra Kafir and composed with some fresh elements of music by duo Shaarib and Toshi.

Watch the song below:

The movie features Tapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Abhilash Thapliyal, Nidhi Singh and Srishti Shrivastava and has hit the theatres on 16 February.

Tags
Tapsee Pannu Saqib Saleem Abhilash Thapliyal Nidhi Singh Srishti Shrivastava Dil Juunglee Bandeya Dr. Devendra Kafir Shaarib Toshi Arijit Singh
