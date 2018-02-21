RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Feb 2018 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

'Welcome To...' composer defends right to use Pakistani voice

MUMBAI: Composer Shamir Tandon, who got Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to sing for the forthcoming Bollywood film Welcome To New York, has defended the use of the voice from that nation.

"If as a country, or even as an industry, we take a collective stance against working with artistes (who are all blessed by Goddess Saraswati, irrespective of the origin) from across the border, I'm happy to adhere to the same. I will be the first one to refrain," Tandon said. 

He points out that the use of Pakistani voices is again rampant in Bollywood. 

"My point is, how come the same Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Jag Ghumiya which was used in the film Sultan, Mere Rashke Qamar which was used in Baadshaho, skips this sentiment. 

"Or for that matter, Atif Aslam's recently released Dil Diyan Gallan in Tiger Zinda Hai or the Ajay Devgn song Sanu Ek Pal Chain in the film Raid released a couple days ago. Why were these songs not pulled up for using Pakistani voices, while mine has? Because most of those are cover versions and mine is an original?"

Earlier this week, singer-turned-Union minister Babul Supriyo had asked Khan's voice in the song Ishtehaar from Welcome To New York to be removed and dubbed by someone else.

Also Read : ‘Welcome To New York' director says "no decision" on Rahat song

Supriyo had said he is not able to comprehend the need or desire to cross the border for entertainment content at a time when tensions on the India-Pakistan border have escalated.

Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the song Ishtehaar, said: "My relationship with music is exactly how a farmer relates to agriculture. I work hard to earn my bread and butter."

"I write so that my son can get proper education and my old parents can get good treatment in sickness. But when my personal interests conflict with national interests, I put nation first. 

"No writer, actor, thinker, singer, philosopher or filmmaker can be compared to a soldier who takes the flying bullets in his chest so that we can stay being a free country. 

"Singers from the other side of the border should or should not sing for us, is completely a legal and constitutional call. Whatever law of the land decides, is my decision. But yes, before being a writer, I am an Indian and this status will remain unchanged for the rest of my life," he added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shamir Tandon Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Welcome to New York Jag Ghumiya Sultan Ishtehaar Mere Rashke Qamar Baadshaho Atif Aslam Dil Diyan Gallan Tiger Zinda Hai Ajay Devgn Sanu Ek Pal Chain RAID Manoj Muntashir Babul Supriyo
Related news
News | 21 Feb 2018

Music has no boundaries: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI:  Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is facing a backlash for singing the song titled Ishtehar -- a soulful rendition -- for Indian film production Welcome To New York, says music has no boundaries.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2018

Tanishk recreates Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Nit Khair Manga'

MUMBAI: The second song from the Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz starrer film RAID is out and it is another love song. The first song was a recreated version of Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave with the same title.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2018

‘Welcome To New York' director says "no decision" on Rahat song

MUMBAI: A day after BJP MP Babul Supriyo demanded that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice be removed from the romantic song Ishtehaar from Welcome To New York, the director of the film Chakri Toleti said that no decision has been taken yet. 

read more
News | 19 Feb 2018

Remove Rahat Ali Khan's voice from Bollywood song: Babul Supriyo

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-Union minister Babul Supriyo says Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice in a song that features in Bollywood film Welcome To New York, must be removed and dubbed by someone else.

read more
News | 16 Feb 2018

Diljit Dosanjh turns on his Desi Swag with 'Meher Hai Rab Di'

MUMBAI: After chartbusters like Pant Main Gun and Ishtehar the makers of the upcoming comedy 'Welcome To New York' have released an out-an-out foot-stomper titled Meher Hai Rab Di.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Hungama Spotlight creates digital waves as it crosses 30mn

MUMBAI: Hungama launched Hungama Spotlight, a show celebrating live musical performanceread more

Press Releases
Taal Namah Shivaye - an ode to Lord Shiva by MY FM

MUMBAI: Mahashivratri, the festival of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life is often observread more

News
Several new categories added in India Radio Forum Awards

New Delhi: A total of 46 awards in programming, talent, promotion and marketing, and advertisingread more

Press Releases
Shemaroo Entertainment launches HariOm an all-inclusive Hindu devotional app

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for television and digital read more

News
Leading stations remain unmoved in RAM week 5

MUMBAI: RAM Week 5 data is here and as compared to Week 4, the ratings have not changed in termsread more

top# 5 articles

1
Music has no boundaries: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI:  Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is facing a backlash for singing the song titled Ishtehar -- a soulful rendition -- for Indian...read more

2
‘Welcome To New York' director says "no decision" on Rahat song

MUMBAI: A day after BJP MP Babul Supriyo demanded that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice be removed from the romantic song Ishtehaar from Welcome To New...read more

3
RJ Sidhu turns commentator for MTV Box Cricket League

MUMBAI: RJs making it to the big and small screens is not a recent phenomenon. This talented bunch has time and again proved their mettle. Thus,...read more

4
Tanishk recreates Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Nit Khair Manga'

MUMBAI: The second song from the Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz starrer film RAID is out and it is another love song. The first song was a recreated...read more

5
Mili to release 'Fooling' video

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Mili is set to release the video of her track Fooling from her debut album Written In The Stars on 26 February. Recorded...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group