We bought a 'cluster' of voices together at Vh1 Supersonic 2018: Nikhil Chinapa

MUMBAI: Well Vh1 Supersonic 2018, turned out to be a musically-thrilling experience for people out there. But, it hasn’t just made this year fantastic for its fans, the music festival has been raising the bar with every passing year. Thus, one can’t help but give a grand salute to Nikhil Chinapa - Vh1 Supersonic curator for amazing us every year.

So, what really worked in favour of Vh1 Supersonic 2018? “We all differ in our music tastes. We have got fans of different genres of music that are going out and finding little niches in little spaces. With this in mind, we got a 'cluster' of voices together at Vh1 Supersonic 2018. This sounds funny, but one would witness Incubus and Marshmello fans hanging out at the same bar which is a bit of a joke. This seems to be a parallel universe which worked well at Vh1 Supersonic this year. One would go from head-banging at Incubus, to throwing your hands to Marshmello, then go and get a burger to a drink at the bar,” says Chinapa.

He further adds, “I was quite curious to see how the audience would respond to see our Brass Ensemble this year because all the other artists fit this generation quite well. So, getting on Brass Ensemble at Vh1 Supersonic 2018 was a bit of a risk and I was excited to see how our fans would react to that.”

Chinapa has his future plans in place, he discloses, “Immediately after we finish Supersonic, we would start off with next year’s addition by April/May, so yes the super-crew is putting that together. Also, the festival season will start in Europe in June/July so we will be heading there. We have two Indian DJs Tuhin Mehta and Ash Roy who would be playing at Awakenings in Amsterdam this year, so I would be going for that probably.”