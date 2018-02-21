RadioandMusic
Neetu Chandra releases song on International Mother Language Day

MUMBAI: Actress-producer Neetu Chandra released a Bhojpuri song on her YouTube channel 'Bejod on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, which is observed on 21 February.

Titled Ankhiyan Ke Paani, the song has been directed by her brother and National Award-winning director Nitin Chandra. It aims at elaborating the significance of the Bhojpuri language and its rich culture, read a statement. 

"I am proud of the fact that I got an opportunity to stand by my roots by showcasing this video on a digital platform. I intend to showcase my mother tongue, which is Bhojpuri, to the world and let people know about its vibrant and rich culture it stands for," said Neetu, who has produced the project.

The video for the song has been shot across eight countries, including India, the US, Canada, Singapore and Australia. 

(Source: IANS)

