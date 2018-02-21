It's a dream come true to share screen space with Sonakshi: Jassie Gill

MUMBAI: The Punjabi music sensational who is winning hearts with hit songs like Guitar Sikhda, Nakhre, Bapu Zimidar and more, has stepped into Bollywood.

The singer will be a part of producer Aanand L Rai’s upcoming release Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi starring Sonakshi Sinha. The film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Commenting on the debut, Jassie said, "I have always admired Sonakshi and it’s like a dream come true to share screen space with her. I'm really happy and proud to be associated with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Mudassar Sir has made a fantastic film and this one is crazier than the first installment."



Interestingly, when Jassie got a call from Aanand L Rai office, he had no idea that he was being approached for the sequel of the 2016 romcom Happy Bhag Jayegi or that his leading lady is Sonakshi Sinha.

The film is all set to release on the 24 August 2018.