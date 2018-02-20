Tochi Raina wanted to be cricketer

MUMBAI: Singer Tochi Raina, who has sung songs like Kabira and Iktara, says he aspired to be a cricketer.

During his visit to the Hungama office here for a meet-and-greet session called Hungama Spotlight, Tochi shared why the song Saibo is special to him, read a statement.

"The song has both my daughter and mother's name in it," he said.

He also shared that he takes at least two to three weeks time before selecting any song.

"I bring the song home, understand its meaning, study the whole song and then sing it," he explained.

While talking about his childhood, he said, "I wanted to become a cricketer and not a singer."

On independent music, he said, "Being an independent musician means you have to trust and believe in your song. I have been an independent artiste for the past 14 years."

(Source: IANS)