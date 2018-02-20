RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Feb 2018 11:53 |  By RnMTeam

Tochi Raina wanted to be cricketer

MUMBAI: Singer Tochi Raina, who has sung songs like Kabira and Iktara, says he aspired to be a cricketer.

During his visit to the Hungama office here for a meet-and-greet session called Hungama Spotlight, Tochi shared why the song Saibo is special to him, read a statement.

"The song has both my daughter and mother's name in it," he said.

He also shared that he takes at least two to three weeks time before selecting any song.

"I bring the song home, understand its meaning, study the whole song and then sing it," he explained.

While talking about his childhood, he said, "I wanted to become a cricketer and not a singer."

On independent music, he said, "Being an independent musician means you have to trust and believe in your song. I have been an independent artiste for the past 14 years."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Tochi Raina Kabira Iktara Hungama Saibo
Related news
News | 19 Feb 2018

Western culture has overpowered us: Tochi Raina

MUMBAI: After giving the music industry hits like Kabira, Gal Mitthi Mithi Bol, singer Tochi Raina recently released Sone Piya under his band - Band Of Bandagi. The track is sung, composed and designed by Tochi himself, while lyrics have been penned by Usha T. Singh.

read more
News | 30 Jan 2018

Amitabh Bhattacharya thrilled over first live performance

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist and singer Amitabh Bhattacharya says the Bollywood Music Project here marked the first time that he performed live, and he was pleased by the experience.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2018

Soothing melodies of Rekha Bhardwaj on her birthday

MUMBAI: Rekha Bhardwaj, best known for her charismatic voice and an excellence in Sufi music turns a year older today. The singer, who rose to fame in 2006 with Namak Ishq Ka from Omkara, has been in the Bollywood space since 1997 with Chachi 420.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2018

Was always confident about becoming singer: Benny

MUMBAI: Benny Dayal, known for hit tracks like Badtameez Dil and Let's Nacho, says he was confident about becoming a singer.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2017

It's a great feeling to be on board with Artist Aloud: Folk Masti

MUMBAI: On 7 November talent first platform of India, Artist Aloud had their second edition of Arise. Arise is a joint IP between Artist Aloud and Hard Rock Cafe. The aim was to make Tuesdays as the new night with happy extended hour along with some amazing music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Leading stations remain unmoved in RAM week 5

MUMBAI: RAM Week 5 data is here and as compared to Week 4, the ratings have not changed in termsread more

Press Releases
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's latest 'Yeh Zindagi' available exclusively on Idea Music

MUMBAI: Idea Music from one of the leading telecom operators, Idea Cellular, has come out with aread more

News
BARC Week 6: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In Week 6 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
T-Series to invest Rs 500 crore in films in 2018

MUMBAI: Indian music label and movie studio T-Series is investing Rs 500 crore in films in 2018,read more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Video releases teaser for 'The Remix'

MUMBAI: The Remix, Amazon Prime Video's first ever-unscripted Prime Original series, is read more

top# 5 articles

1
Fischerspooner's new album 'Sir' is out now

MUMBAI: Iconic art-pop group Fischerspooner release their first album in nearly a decade, Sir, today via Ultra Records.  Entirely produced by...read more

2
Tony Kakkar uplifts 'Mohabbat Nasha Hai'

MUMBAI: The fourth song from Hate Story 4 is out. Thanks to the makers for no more revealing scenes in this song. Mohobbat Nasha Hai, is a heart-...read more

3
Daler Mahendi is back with ‘Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band’

MUMBAI: Rajpal Yadav starrer Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band has released its title track today, which is already blowing every listener's mind. A...read more

4
Enrique Iglesias new single 'El Baño' surpasses 100 million views

MUMBAI: Enrique Iglesias does it again and continues to enrich the world with his latest single, El Baño featuring Bad Bunny. El Baño, was dropped...read more

5
Tochi Raina wanted to be cricketer

MUMBAI: Singer Tochi Raina, who has sung songs like Kabira and Iktara, says he aspired to be a cricketer.During his visit to the Hungama office here...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group