News |  20 Feb 2018 17:39 |  By RnMTeam

Team 'Hichki' releases its first song 'Oye Hichki'

MUMBAI: Rani Mukherjee’s upcoming release Hichki is the talk of the town since its trailer release for its unique storyline. The makers today released the first song from the film titled Oye Hichki.

The song is composed and written by Jasleen Royal who has also composed the album of Hichki. The first song is sung by the famous Bollywood Punjabi singer Harshdeep Kaur.  

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal, who recently shot to fame with her song Din Shagna from Phillauri, has also composed songs for movies such as Baar Baar Dekho, Shivaay and Haram Khor

Watch the song below:

Talking further about the song, Jasleen shares, "In this song Oye Hichki we have used utensils, tubs, spoons because that’s the sonic space of the film for that particular sequence. The album is the entire journey of Naina (Rani Mukherjee) in the film and exploring the world of Hichki was a lot of fun. It was challenging and interesting to compose the music for the entire film with the producer Maneesh Sharma being extremely patient. Singer Harshdeep Kaur has also done full justice to the song."

The movie and song will address prevalent societal discriminations, in other words - Hichkis, such as a preference for fair skin, partiality towards people with disabilities, females not having the right to make certain choices among others.

The film depicts the life of a common girl who has a nervous system disorder called, Tourette Syndrome that forces people who are suffering from it to make repetitive movements or sounds, involuntarily. 

