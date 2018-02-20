RadioandMusic
News |  20 Feb 2018

Mili to release 'Fooling' video

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Mili is set to release the video of her track Fooling from her debut album Written In The Stars on 26 February.

Recorded and produced in Los Angeles, the album, which released in December last year, also features musicians like Vinnie Colaiuta (drums), Michael Landau (guitar), James Genus (bass) and George Whitty (piano).

The video, shot in Budapest and Stockholm during winter, features Mili as a woman looking for answers in love, read a statement.

"'Fooling' is a song about our inner voice or instinct that knows the truth when we are in testing situations or relationships. We fool ourselves by looking away from that truth, by losing out on possibilities of the good that could come our way," said Mili.

"The locations seemed apt as it was winter and the beautiful locations and landscape fit the concept of the song. Ironically, it happened to be one of the coldest winters of Europe, and Budapest had a cold wave where it was -27 degrees," she added.

The album has been mixed by Grammy winners Helik Hadar and Gavin Lurssen and Reuben Cohen, who has mastered albums for international artistes like Pharrell Williams, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Incubus and George Harrison.

(Source: IANS)

George Harrison
