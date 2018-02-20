RadioandMusic
Anurag Basu praises Honey Singh

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who now needs no introduction has been applauded and appreciated not only by his fans but also the music industry. Apart from all, recently the Barfi director Anurag Basu took a moment to appreciate the talented hunk of the Indian Music Industry.

On a reality show recently Anurag Basu expressed his fondness towards the musician. He said, "In India, it is very difficult to create a genre of your own and enter the industry. Without any filmy support, Yo Yo Honey Singh has introduced hip-hop here. He deserves a round of applause."

Yo Yo has been a trendsetter in the industry. Without having any background in the film/music industry he became one of the highest paid music composers.

The talented artiste has been winning hearts with his sensational party anthems like High Heels, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Desi Kalakaar, Angrezi Beat to name a few and has truly become one of India's most loved music artists.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the highest paid music mavericks in Bollywood, however, the singing sensation is leaving no stone unturned in making his fans wait worth it. 

The music composer who has made a comeback after two years delivered a sequence of chartbusters with Dil Chori and Chhote Chhote Peg.

