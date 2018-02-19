RadioandMusic
News |  19 Feb 2018

Willie Nelson's new album out in April

MUMBAI: Grammy winning musician Willie Nelson's studio album titled Last Man Standing will be unveiled on 27 April.

It will be released by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, read a statement. 

The album will arrive just in time for his 85th birthday (April 29). The first single from the project is the title track from the album Last Man Standing.

Last Man Standing, comprising songs that are newly-penned by Nelson and long time collaborator and producer Buddy Cannon, is the successor to his album God's Problem Child.

"Willie's a jazz singer and jazz player. He's an improvisational musician. It's different every time. Get a good take and go with it," said Cannon.

(Source: IANS)

Willie Nelson Last Man Standing Legacy Recordings Sony Music Entertainment Buddy Cannon God's Problem Child
