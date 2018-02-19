Western culture has overpowered us: Tochi Raina

MUMBAI: After giving the music industry hits like Kabira, Gal Mitthi Mithi Bol, singer Tochi Raina recently released Sone Piya under his band - Band Of Bandagi. The track is sung, composed and designed by Tochi himself, while lyrics have been penned by Usha T. Singh.

Raina explains Sone Piya in his andaz,“Hamari Mitthi Ki Khushboo jo hai sadiyon se chali aa rahi, aaj kahi na kahi yeh luft ho rahi hai ki usko wapis lana hamri zimedari hai, iss gaane mein koshish hum logo ne ki hai. In terms of video content, the track is beautiful. Sone Piya is not just a song but also a philosophy. It’s compositions and arrangements are different, also it’s a mix of Indian and western culture. The most important thing is that it's got that ‘sufiana’ style to it with added jazz music. Altogether the track is put into a different style. My fans would love it, they will also like the poetry."

He adds, “Nowadays artistes fail to take up or learn ‘ghazal’. Taking this into consideration I have come up with a track like Sone Piya. Also, I feel that western culture has overpowered us. We are trying to get back our culture with Band of Bandagi."

Click here to view Sone Piya :

Raina recently collaborated with Hungama Spotlight in association with them he explains, “I am thankful to them as they liked my song, poetry, compositions and video content in the track. I am also grateful to Artist Aloud as they have supported me.”

The singer made a unique connect with his fans at the Bollywood Hungama office, as he addressed his Mann ki baat, “Dil ke zakhmo pe zara sa hava toh aane de, aayegi toh zakhmo ko zara sa dabane de, har insaan ego leke ghum raha hai, aur ego joh hai woh murde mein hota hain, insaano mein nahi.”