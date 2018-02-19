RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2018 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Western culture has overpowered us: Tochi Raina

MUMBAI: After giving the music industry hits like Kabira, Gal Mitthi Mithi Bol, singer Tochi Raina recently released Sone Piya under his band - Band Of Bandagi. The track is sung, composed and designed by Tochi himself, while lyrics have been penned by Usha T. Singh.

Raina explains Sone Piya in his andaz,“Hamari Mitthi Ki Khushboo jo hai sadiyon se chali aa rahi, aaj kahi na kahi yeh luft ho rahi hai ki usko wapis lana hamri zimedari hai, iss gaane mein koshish hum logo ne ki hai. In terms of video content, the track is beautiful. Sone Piya is not just a song but also a philosophy. It’s compositions and arrangements are different, also it’s a mix of Indian and western culture. The most important thing is that it's got that ‘sufiana’ style to it with added jazz music. Altogether the track is put into a different style. My fans would love it, they will also like the poetry."

He adds, “Nowadays artistes fail to take up or learn ‘ghazal’. Taking this into consideration I have come up with a track like Sone Piya. Also, I feel that western culture has overpowered us. We are trying to get back our culture with Band of Bandagi."

Click here to view Sone Piya :

Raina recently collaborated with Hungama Spotlight in association with them he explains, “I am thankful to them as they liked my song, poetry, compositions and video content in the track. I am also grateful to Artist Aloud as they have supported me.”

The singer made a unique connect with his fans at the Bollywood Hungama office, as he addressed his Mann ki baat, “Dil ke zakhmo pe zara sa hava toh aane de, aayegi toh zakhmo ko zara sa dabane de, har insaan ego leke ghum raha hai, aur ego joh hai woh murde mein hota hain, insaano mein nahi.”

Tags
Tochi Raina Sone Piya Kabira Gal Mitthi Mithi Bol Hungama Spotlight Usha T. Singh western culture Artist Aloud ghazal Indian Band of Bandagi
Related news
News | 25 Jan 2018

This 'MTV Unplugged' is going to be a milestone in my career: Papon

MUMBAI: In the current world of auto-tune and anybody becoming a singer, a voice that stands apart with its authenticity is of Papon. Having sung many a Bollywood songs didn't let him forget his roots.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2018

Soothing melodies of Rekha Bhardwaj on her birthday

MUMBAI: Rekha Bhardwaj, best known for her charismatic voice and an excellence in Sufi music turns a year older today. The singer, who rose to fame in 2006 with Namak Ishq Ka from Omkara, has been in the Bollywood space since 1997 with Chachi 420.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2017

'Delhi people love indie music'

MUMBAI: Delhiites love independent music, but sadly there are no big venues here that promote bands, says Manuj Gupta of Lost Icons group.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2017

I'm living the best phase of my life: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami is in a happy phase of his life. The singer-composer, who has had a roller-coaster journey says he feels blessed about getting many opportunities to restart his life.

read more
News | 17 Nov 2017

Soul in ghazals will remain forever: Talat Aziz

MUMBAI:Ghazal maestro Talat Aziz says a lot has changed in the music world, but the soul of ghazals remains intact.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Leading stations remain unmoved in RAM week 5

MUMBAI: RAM Week 5 data is here and as compared to Week 4, the ratings have not changed in termsread more

Press Releases
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's latest 'Yeh Zindagi' available exclusively on Idea Music

MUMBAI: Idea Music from one of the leading telecom operators, Idea Cellular, has come out with aread more

News
BARC Week 6: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In Week 6 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
T-Series to invest Rs 500 crore in films in 2018

MUMBAI: Indian music label and movie studio T-Series is investing Rs 500 crore in films in 2018,read more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Video releases teaser for 'The Remix'

MUMBAI: The Remix, Amazon Prime Video's first ever-unscripted Prime Original series, is read more

top# 5 articles

1
Muzik247 releases 'Kinar' rendered by Sithara Krishnakumar

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the song from upcoming Malayalam movie 'Kinar', which is sung by Sithara Krishnakumar. Titled Mazhavil Kavile, the...read more

2
Fischerspooner's new album 'Sir' is out now

MUMBAI: Iconic art-pop group Fischerspooner release their first album in nearly a decade, Sir, today via Ultra Records.  Entirely produced by...read more

3
Willie Nelson's new album out in April

MUMBAI: Grammy winning musician Willie Nelson's studio album titled Last Man Standing will be unveiled on 27 April.It will be released by Legacy...read more

4
Daler Mahendi is back with ‘Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band’

MUMBAI: Rajpal Yadav starrer Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band has released its title track today, which is already blowing every listener's mind. A...read more

5
Internet bridges gap between musical enthusiasts and their gurus

MUMBAI: There is no segment where digital medium has not made its presence felt, including Indian Classical Music. Legends have it, that all...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group