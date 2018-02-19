Tony Kakkar uplifts 'Mohabbat Nasha Hai'

MUMBAI: The fourth song from Hate Story 4 is out. Thanks to the makers for no more revealing scenes in this song. Mohobbat Nasha Hai, is a heart-breaking song which is very much relatable for people going through a similar situation.

The song features Karan Vahi – lead of the film and singers -- Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar. It is composed by Tony, the lyrics are written by Kumaar.

Watch the song below:

The siblings have sung many songs together and Neha has always been at her best. While in Mohabbat Nasha Hai, she tried a different pitch of the tone, something never heard before. Let us say it was a good attempt but we love her original voice.

Hate Story 4, starrers Urvashi Rautela, Vivan Bhathena, Karan Wahi and Ihana Dhillon in the lead roles is set to hit theatres on 9 March 2018.