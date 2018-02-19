Internet bridges gap between musical enthusiasts and their gurus

MUMBAI: There is no segment where digital medium has not made its presence felt, including Indian Classical Music. Legends have it, that all maestros used to take lessons under their respective gurus for almost 15 hours a day. The gurus nurtured and groomed the disciples. But now with the changing times, the methods too have changed. Thus, musicians today encourage the advent of digital and distance learning as it inspires the NRIs to continue their quest for music.

Young sitar exponent Shakir Khan says, “It’s a helpful and convenient way for students to connect. Many students in many countries will seldom get to visit India and learn. Online lessons give them the opportunity to learn from the gurus they want.” Shakir who travels extensively for his own shows finds time to teach and connect with his students across the world.

Even vocal music has an equal following. Suhas Vyas, veteran classical vocalist, has adapted with the new development, despite his age (69 years old). He says. “My time was different where we had time and access to our gurus. Now with the demand in everyone’s career and lifestyle, relocating has become a way of life. With the change in time, we too have to adapt and help students with their quest for music. There are certain glitches in the method, especially with the connectivity of the internet, but we learn to adjust. To familiarize the students with the Taal and Laya format we use the Taalyantra, but sometimes due to slow internet, it misses a beat, hence causing a disturbance in teaching." He has been teaching online for the past 10 years and has students across the globe.

Kiran Sathye, an Indian settled in the USA over two decades has been learning vocal music from Suhas Vyas for over a decade. He says, “The ability to overcome long distances, long and stressful commutes are the biggest advantages. Inability to incorporate rhythm during a learning session, due to the inherent delays over the internet is one of the disadvantages. One also misses the ambiance present during an in-person learning session. Online learning is more of a convenience than the preferred way of in-person learning.”

Not only individuals, but age-old institutions like Gandharva Mahavidyalaya have also started online teaching classes, followed by examination and certification. The popular most singer and music composer of Bollywood, Shankar Mahadevan, also has an academy called Shankar Mahadevan Academy. This academy is affiliated with various schools and has courses in not just Hindustani vocal but Carnatic too. Also, a wide spectrum of courses for Hindi movie singing, devotional songs, and a special segment for children's music too.

No form of digital mode can replace the personal interaction, but for the good of art and promotion of the same, Hail Online Teaching!