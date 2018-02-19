RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2018 16:54 |  By RnMTeam

Internet bridges gap between musical enthusiasts and their gurus

MUMBAI: There is no segment where digital medium has not made its presence felt, including Indian Classical Music. Legends have it, that all maestros used to take lessons under their respective gurus for almost 15 hours a day. The gurus nurtured and groomed the disciples.  But now with the changing times, the methods too have changed. Thus, musicians today encourage the advent of digital and distance learning as it inspires the NRIs to continue their quest for music.

Young sitar exponent Shakir Khan says, “It’s a helpful and convenient way for students to connect. Many students in many countries will seldom get to visit India and learn. Online lessons give them the opportunity to learn from the gurus they want.” Shakir who travels extensively for his own shows finds time to teach and connect with his students across the world.

Even vocal music has an equal following. Suhas Vyas, veteran classical vocalist, has adapted with the new development, despite his age (69 years old). He says. “My time was different where we had time and access to our gurus. Now with the demand in everyone’s career and lifestyle, relocating has become a way of life. With the change in time, we too have to adapt and help students with their quest for music. There are certain glitches in the method, especially with the connectivity of the internet, but we learn to adjust. To familiarize the students with the Taal and Laya format we use the Taalyantra, but sometimes due to slow internet, it misses a beat, hence causing a disturbance in teaching." He has been teaching online for the past 10 years and has students across the globe.

Kiran Sathye, an Indian settled in the USA over two decades has been learning vocal music from Suhas Vyas for over a decade. He says, “The ability to overcome long distances, long and stressful commutes are the biggest advantages. Inability to incorporate rhythm during a learning session, due to the inherent delays over the internet is one of the disadvantages. One also misses the ambiance present during an in-person learning session. Online learning is more of a convenience than the preferred way of in-person learning.”

Not only individuals, but age-old institutions like Gandharva Mahavidyalaya have also started online teaching classes, followed by examination and certification. The popular most singer and music composer of Bollywood, Shankar Mahadevan, also has an academy called Shankar Mahadevan Academy. This academy is affiliated with various schools and has courses in not just Hindustani vocal but Carnatic too. Also, a wide spectrum of courses for Hindi movie singing, devotional songs, and a special segment for children's music too.

No form of digital mode can replace the personal interaction, but for the good of art and promotion of the same, Hail Online Teaching!

Tags
Indian classical music Shankar Mahadevan Suhas Vyas Shakir Khan USA Gandharav Mahavidyala Online Courses
Related news
News | 15 Feb 2018

Gurdas Maan recalls era of duets

MUMBAI: Gurdas Maan, who joined the music industry over three decades ago, says back then there was not much scope for solo vocalists.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2018

Was discouraged from taking up dance reality show: Sukhwinder

MUMBAI: Popular singer Sukhwinder Singh says many people discouraged him when he decided to participate in a dance reality TV show. But he hopes to see more people breaking the norms and broadening their horizons.

read more
News | 01 Feb 2018

Fatherhood changed me as a musician: Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: Constant learning is the way to stay relevant with changing times, says National Award-winning singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who feels fatherhood changed him as a musician.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2018

Rising Star 2 gets 'Tutari'; a moment of recognition

MUMBAI: Colors unique singing reality show with a never seen concept of live on Indian television is winning hearts in the second season too.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2018

Diljit Dosanjh's 'CON.FI.DEN.TIAL' first look revealed

MUMBAI: The Punjabi hottie, Diljit Dosanjh who is ruling Bollywood with his music and acting skills, is all set to release his new single. but, before that happens he unveils the first look of his upcoming single CON.FI.DEN.TIAL.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Leading stations remain unmoved in RAM week 5

MUMBAI: RAM Week 5 data is here and as compared to Week 4, the ratings have not changed in termsread more

Press Releases
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's latest 'Yeh Zindagi' available exclusively on Idea Music

MUMBAI: Idea Music from one of the leading telecom operators, Idea Cellular, has come out with aread more

News
BARC Week 6: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In Week 6 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
T-Series to invest Rs 500 crore in films in 2018

MUMBAI: Indian music label and movie studio T-Series is investing Rs 500 crore in films in 2018,read more

Press Releases
Amazon Prime Video releases teaser for 'The Remix'

MUMBAI: The Remix, Amazon Prime Video's first ever-unscripted Prime Original series, is read more

top# 5 articles

1
Doing something live more thrilling than film: Shekhar Kapur

MUMBAI: Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur loved directing his first musical Matterhorn, and says creating something for the live audience is more...read more

2
Enrique Iglesias new single 'El Baño' surpasses 100 million views

MUMBAI: Enrique Iglesias does it again and continues to enrich the world with his latest single, El Baño featuring Bad Bunny. El Baño, was dropped...read more

3
Sean Paul and David Guetta team up for 'Mad Love'

MUMBAI: Sean Paul, who was recently presented with a plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling a staggering 26...read more

4
Daler Mahendi is back with ‘Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band’

MUMBAI: Rajpal Yadav starrer Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band has released its title track today, which is already blowing every listener's mind. A...read more

5
Naughty Boy wants to work with Spice Girls

MUMBAI: DJ Naughty Boy is interested in working with the pop group Spice Girls.The producer told metro.co.uk that he has reached out to the Spice...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group