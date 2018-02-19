RadioandMusic
News |  19 Feb 2018 19:42 |  By RnMTeam

Daler Mahendi is back with ‘Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band’

MUMBAI: Rajpal Yadav starrer Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band has released its title track today, which is already blowing every listener's mind. A vibrant track, just like the film, the song is full of energy and life.

The party number is sung by the peerless son of Punjab Daler Mehndi, who has rendered his voice for the first time for a film title track after Bahubali. The title track of Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band is written by lyricist Jung Sandhu and the music of the movie is helmed by Vickey Prasad.

While the movie looks promising that will ensure a gala time for its audience and will be nothing short of a laughter riot. Also we are positive the title track, too, will be the next happening dance number driving and ruling the dance floors across the nation.

Click here to view the track: 

Produced by Sanjeev Kumar and Rohit Kumar under the banner of Rangrezaa Films, this movie is helmed by Gurpreet Sondh. Alongside Rajpal Yadav, the movie stars Rahul Bagga, Rohit Kumar, Dilbagh Singh, Mushtaq Khan, Naresh Gosain, Shrishti Maheshwari, Afreen Alvi and Radha Bhatt. It is slated to release on 23 March 2018. It also happens to be the debut Hindi film of Punjabi singer Dilbagh Singh.

Daler Mehndi Rajpal Yadav Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band Jung Sandhu Vickey Prasad Punjab Gurpreet Sondh
