Diljit Dosanjh turns on his Desi Swag with 'Meher Hai Rab Di'

MUMBAI: After chartbusters like Pant Main Gun and Ishtehar the makers of the upcoming comedy 'Welcome To New York' have released an out-an-out foot-stomper titled Meher Hai Rab Di. Composed by Meet Bros with lyrics penned by Kumaar, the song has been sung by Mika Singh is his inimitable style along with Khushboo Grewal.

View the song below:

Meher Hai Rab Di which features Diljit Dosanjh and Sonakshi Sinha dancing to the peppy and lively number has Diljit showcasing his ‘Gabru’ moves and ‘Desi Swag’ in an action packed avatar while Sonakshi joins in and grooves in an unabashed style.

Talking about the song, director Chakri Toleti says, “We wanted the song to look and feel modern and contemporary and yet have the rustic Bhangra style to it. I think Diljit and Sonakshi have done a fabulous job by bringing that vibe to the song and with Meet Bros terrific composition and Mika bhai’s excellent vocals, this song has risen to another level altogether.”

Welcome To New York is a heartfelt, rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever. The film comprises of an exciting ensemble multi-star cast of Karan Johar in a never-seen-before double role, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rana Daggubati.

Directed by Chakri Toleti and produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films with music by Pooja Music, Welcome To New York releases worldwide on 23 February 2018.