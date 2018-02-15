RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Feb 2018 15:48 |  By RnMTeam

Vh1 Supersonic 2018 marked Tuhin Mehta's comeback

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic 2018, a three day musical extravagance, with a 360 degree approach to the EDM world of music which was held in Pune on 9-10-11 February had  Spectrum Stage,one of the stages purely dedicated to the techno-family. Electrifying performances and star gazing-stage effects captivated the crowd in hoards. We had one of the best Techno artists, Tuhin Mehta who did a chalk talk with us.

 “I injured my leg in November and I was literally stuck at home. I couldn’t  move out of the house neither could attend any of my gigs. I had cancelled everything. So Vh1 Supersonic 2018  marked a comeback gig for me. While  playing along with  Ash Roy is always fun, we did it first time at Awakenings at Vh1 Supersonic last year  and we got a really good  response. Vh1 asked us to do it again , which is great. It was a great feeling just to be able to come out and meet everybody  to my first gig at Vh1 Supersonic 2018 after three months," adds Tuhin.

Tuhin Mehta’s and Ash Roy’s duet performance witnessed a whole range of new tracks with Ash playing the percussion and live vocals , Tuhin adds to this, “I had  got this  whole bunch of  Hardware which  I did use for the first time. I did a lot of ‘sound playing’ which basically means that if we are playing a track we would break it down and interpret it our own way.”

Tuhin gives a gist on one of the tracks which he played at Vh1 Supersonic 2018, “I was in Kenya at a safari. I had this whole wild-life angle in my head and so I also came up with a track called Illkillya which means a ‘ young Maasai warrior’

Ash Roy and Tuhin Mehta played a duet-DJ performance for the first time at Vh1 Supersonic, Tuhin unveils his experience working with him, “Ash and me have been friends for the last 15 years  and we always have a great vibe. If you are working with a good artist you are at same wave-length also your brain too gets connected to them. So even before I tell him anything he knows what’s in my head. This is what adds to the fun and energy on the stage. Seeing us have a good time , our crowd also gets engaged.”

The DJ has his future plans in place , “Me and Ash would be performing at the Awakenings Festival in  Amsterdam(30 June and 1 July) .It is the biggest brand  of techno in the world  and we get a chance to be a part of the main festivals lined up and represent India there.  So in terms of music we have a big gig for us this year. I will be releasing almost ten tracks this 2018. Also I have been spending some time at the studio before my leg injury, so I did recorded a few tracks where I play them at vh1 Supersonic 2018,” adds Tuhin.

Tags
Vh1 Supersonic 2018 Pune Laxmi Lawns Tuhin Mehta Ash Roy techno Kenya Awakenings Festival Amsterdam Illkillya young maasai warrior duet-DJ performance
Related news
News | 15 Feb 2018

It was an honour to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2018: Dax J

MUMBAI: Dax J, a Berlin based artist who has given hits like Escape The System, and Protect The Prophecy among many others, gave an electrifying performance at the Vh1 Supersonic 2018 on Day 3, which dazzled the crowd.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2018

It's challenging to reinvent as an artiste: American DJ

MUMBAI: American DJ and record producer Jason Ross says reinventing as an artiste is challenging but fun.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2018

International artists are keen to perform in India as people do accept music: Ash Roy

MUMBAI: Ash Roy, whose style ranges from minimal to techno house recently gave a bang-on performance at Vh1 Supersonic 2018. While the DJ played a few of his hit tracks like High Kite, Elemonopee, Acid Coctail and a few more alongside Tuhin Mehta.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2018

Dillon Francis keen to perform with Nucleya

MUMBAI: American DJ and record producer Dillon Francis, currently here for the Vh1 Supersonic 2018, has expressed interest in performing with Indian DJ Nucleya.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2018

Arijit Singh took Pune on a musical ride

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh who is currently on his India Tour, again gave a remarkable performance in Pune. The singer turned the evening spectacular by stealing Punekar's hearts with hits like Hawayein, Zaalima, Channa Mereya among others.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Amazon Prime Music collaborates with Warner Music Group

MUMBAI:  Amazon Prime Music on Wednesday announced a new deal with the Warner Music Group (WMG) read more

Press Releases
9X Media celebrates Valentine's Day with it's special programming

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a series of programming initiatives across read more

Press Releases
BIG FM with Saregama Yoodlee Films bring 'Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz' on radio

MUMBAI: BIG FM is adding to its legacy of providing entertainment based on original content withread more

News
Radio stations go beyond ordinary this V-Day

MUMBAI: The year’s most awaited day for people truly madly in love is here, the V-Day.read more

Press Releases
B4U Music celebrates love with Valentine's Day special

MUMBAI: February brings a sniff of romance in the air.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kasbo unveils new single 'Your Tempo'

MUMBAI: Your Tempo, the newest track by Swedish producer Kasbo, premiered earlier today on Billboard. The track marks the fourth single from his...read more

2
International artists are keen to perform in India as people do accept music: Ash Roy

MUMBAI: Ash Roy, whose style ranges from minimal to techno house recently gave a bang-on performance at Vh1 Supersonic 2018. While the DJ played a...read more

3
Gurdas Maan recalls era of duets

MUMBAI: Gurdas Maan, who joined the music industry over three decades ago, says back then there was not much scope for solo vocalists. "I remember...read more

4
Vh1 Supersonic 2018: A perfect musical exposure

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic 2018 held at Laxmi Lawns (Pune) on 9-11 February 2018 turned out to be a big ‘win’ for Viacom18. As the organizers raised the...read more

5
It was an honour to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2018: Dax J

MUMBAI: Dax J, a Berlin based artist who has given hits like Escape The System, and Protect The Prophecy among many others, gave an electrifying...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group