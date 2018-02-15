Vh1 Supersonic 2018 marked Tuhin Mehta's comeback

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic 2018, a three day musical extravagance, with a 360 degree approach to the EDM world of music which was held in Pune on 9-10-11 February had Spectrum Stage,one of the stages purely dedicated to the techno-family. Electrifying performances and star gazing-stage effects captivated the crowd in hoards. We had one of the best Techno artists, Tuhin Mehta who did a chalk talk with us.

“I injured my leg in November and I was literally stuck at home. I couldn’t move out of the house neither could attend any of my gigs. I had cancelled everything. So Vh1 Supersonic 2018 marked a comeback gig for me. While playing along with Ash Roy is always fun, we did it first time at Awakenings at Vh1 Supersonic last year and we got a really good response. Vh1 asked us to do it again , which is great. It was a great feeling just to be able to come out and meet everybody to my first gig at Vh1 Supersonic 2018 after three months," adds Tuhin.

Tuhin Mehta’s and Ash Roy’s duet performance witnessed a whole range of new tracks with Ash playing the percussion and live vocals , Tuhin adds to this, “I had got this whole bunch of Hardware which I did use for the first time. I did a lot of ‘sound playing’ which basically means that if we are playing a track we would break it down and interpret it our own way.”

Tuhin gives a gist on one of the tracks which he played at Vh1 Supersonic 2018, “I was in Kenya at a safari. I had this whole wild-life angle in my head and so I also came up with a track called Illkillya which means a ‘ young Maasai warrior’

Ash Roy and Tuhin Mehta played a duet-DJ performance for the first time at Vh1 Supersonic, Tuhin unveils his experience working with him, “Ash and me have been friends for the last 15 years and we always have a great vibe. If you are working with a good artist you are at same wave-length also your brain too gets connected to them. So even before I tell him anything he knows what’s in my head. This is what adds to the fun and energy on the stage. Seeing us have a good time , our crowd also gets engaged.”

The DJ has his future plans in place , “Me and Ash would be performing at the Awakenings Festival in Amsterdam(30 June and 1 July) .It is the biggest brand of techno in the world and we get a chance to be a part of the main festivals lined up and represent India there. So in terms of music we have a big gig for us this year. I will be releasing almost ten tracks this 2018. Also I have been spending some time at the studio before my leg injury, so I did recorded a few tracks where I play them at vh1 Supersonic 2018,” adds Tuhin.