UK's HRVY set for maiden India tour

MUMBAI: HRVY will embark on his debut India tour later this month. HRVY, who was born as Harvey Leigh Cantwell, is currently on tour with The Vamps band. He will be making a stop over in India for a solo showcase curated by Bottomline Media.

Signed to Virgin Records, the 19-year-old will be performing on 24 February at Hard Rock Cafe, Mumbai with Kaveri Kapur and Arav Sidhwani's A plus Team lending their support as the opening acts.

HRVY has nearly 70 million combined video views and over five million global followers across his social media. He began his musical endeavours at age 13, uploading covers of singers Justin Timberlake and Trey Songz's hits on Facebook.

HRVY said in a statement to IANS, "Namaste India, I can't wait to visit your country. I have a lot of surprises in store for my fans. Love you all."

Some of the Bollywood celebrities are equally excited. Actor Rohit Roy said, "My daughter's reaction to HRVY coming to India was epic! I knew he was extremely popular but had no clue that he was so insanely popular so as to bring tears of joy to her eyes. Namaste right back at you HRVY."

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani said that Arav and his friends Alea, Aryaman and Aaryan were super excited when they found out that their band had got an opportunity to open for HRVY's concert.

"They love his work and couldn't have asked for a better way to put out their music. The kids are thrilled to perform on stage and give it their best shot in front of the crowd," he added.

Actress Raveena Tandon said her daughter and friends are absolutely thrilled to hear that HRVY is performing in Mumbai.

