MUMBAI: Dax J, a Berlin based artist who has given hits like Escape The System, and Protect The Prophecy among many others, gave an electrifying performance at the Vh1 Supersonic 2018 on Day 3, which dazzled the crowd.

Dax J shares his thoughts about Vh1 India, “I have been watching Vh1 since the last twenty years. I think it Vh1 and MTV India are a very respectable media brand. It was an honour to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2018.”

Dax J divulges his experience performing, “The crowd was amazing and so was the sound system. Also Vh1 has done an commendable job. It was a great experience for me; I love India and Pune too. Keep it techno." concludes Dax J.

The DJ has a new album coming out in April called Defending Public Morality.