RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Feb 2018 20:37 |  By RnMTeam

It was an honour to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2018: Dax J

MUMBAI: Dax J, a Berlin based artist who has given hits like Escape The System, and Protect The Prophecy among many others, gave an electrifying performance at the Vh1 Supersonic 2018 on Day 3, which dazzled the crowd.

Dax J shares his thoughts about Vh1 India, “I have been watching Vh1  since the last twenty years. I think it  Vh1 and MTV India are a  very respectable media brand. It was an honour to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2018.”

Dax J divulges his experience performing, “The crowd was amazing and so was the sound system. Also Vh1 has done an commendable  job. It was a great experience for me; I love India and Pune too. Keep it techno." concludes Dax J.

The DJ has a new album coming out in April called Defending Public Morality.

Tags
Dax J Berlin Vh1 Supersonic 2018 Pune India Laxmi Lawns Vh1 India Defending Public Morality
Related news
News | 15 Feb 2018

UK's HRVY set for maiden India tour

MUMBAI: HRVY will embark on his debut India tour later this month. HRVY, who was born as Harvey Leigh Cantwell, is currently on tour with The Vamps band. He will be making a stop over in India for a solo showcase curated by Bottomline Media.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2018

It's challenging to reinvent as an artiste: American DJ

MUMBAI: American DJ and record producer Jason Ross says reinventing as an artiste is challenging but fun.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2018

International artists are keen to perform in India as people do accept music: Ash Roy

MUMBAI: Ash Roy, whose style ranges from minimal to techno house recently gave a bang-on performance at Vh1 Supersonic 2018. While the DJ played a few of his hit tracks like High Kite, Elemonopee, Acid Coctail and a few more alongside Tuhin Mehta.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2018

Vh1 Supersonic 2018 marked Tuhin Mehta's comeback

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic 2018, a three day musical extravagance, with a 360 degree approach to the EDM world of music which was held in Pune on 9-10-11 February had  Spectrum Stage,one of the stages purely dedicated to the techno-family.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2018

'Cheerleader' hitmaker to make India debut

MUMBAI:  After pop star Justin Bieber, Delhi-based event management outfit White Fox India is set to bring Cheerleader singer Omi to India for his debut multi-city tour this month.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Amazon Prime Music collaborates with Warner Music Group

MUMBAI:  Amazon Prime Music on Wednesday announced a new deal with the Warner Music Group (WMG) read more

Press Releases
9X Media celebrates Valentine's Day with it's special programming

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a series of programming initiatives across read more

Press Releases
BIG FM with Saregama Yoodlee Films bring 'Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz' on radio

MUMBAI: BIG FM is adding to its legacy of providing entertainment based on original content withread more

News
Radio stations go beyond ordinary this V-Day

MUMBAI: The year’s most awaited day for people truly madly in love is here, the V-Day.read more

Press Releases
B4U Music celebrates love with Valentine's Day special

MUMBAI: February brings a sniff of romance in the air.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Music industry's Valentine's Day treat

MUMBAI: Valentine’s Day is not just a one-day celebration; it starts from a week before the day. The music industry too started getting into the zone...read more

2
'Tujhe Meri Yaadien' is about hidden ray of hope: Akriti Kakar

MUMBAI: When you think of Valentine’s Day and Hindi music, we think of all the Pehla Nashas,and Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanams, that paint a hunky-...read more

3
Carnatic singer Aruna Sairam and sarod virtuoso Soumik Datta to collaborate

MUMBAI: In what is billed as a rare performance, one of the most charismatic and prominent Carnatic vocalists and Padma Shri awardee Aruna Sairam ...read more

4
Anirudh's 'Julie' an ode to pets

MUMBAI: Anirudh Ravichander, known for tracks like Why This Kolaveri Di and Selfie Bomma, has released a new track titled Julie, which is an ode to...read more

5
Clinton Cerejo comes up with a new track 'Bas Tu Hai' from '3 storeys'

MUMBAI: Clinton Cerejo, a composer known for his unique sound and feel, has come up with a soulful track released timely on Valentine's Day, for the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group