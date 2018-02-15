RadioandMusic
News |  15 Feb 2018 18:25 |  By RnMTeam

International artists are keen to perform in India as people do accept music: Ash Roy

MUMBAI: Ash Roy, whose style ranges from minimal to techno house recently gave a bang-on performance at Vh1 Supersonic 2018. While the DJ played a few of his hit tracks like High Kite, Elemonopee, Acid Coctail and a few more alongside Tuhin Mehta.

Ash Roy and Tuhin Mehta had their duet performance at Vh1 Supersonic 2018, “ We did something different this year while last year we just play tracks. This time I played my percussion plus we did it for the first time together,” adds Roy.

While Vh1 Supersonic from being an EDM festival to a multi-genre festival brought hoards of people together. With these successful music festives we get to know that there is a huge response to EDM music in India. We spoke to Ash Roy who conveyed his thoughts on this, “EDM music is growing in India, initially it started off with one festival and now we see many festivals.  Also international artists are keen to perform in India as people do accept music.”

In talks about his further collaborations and projects Ash Roy unveils, “Me and Ashvin Mani Sharma had a band called Jalebee Cartel and in continuation we wanted to perform live making our own tracks with vocals and percussions which we are doing it now. Also I am based in Berlin and have  launched my agency there. I would be playing in Europe and try to balance performances in India as well.”

 “I would be playing at Sisyphos, one of the biggest clubs in Berlin. Also two festivals have been lined up one in Spain and other one close to Hamburg and Awakenings happening at Amsterdam,” adds Roy.

